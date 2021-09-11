Students' lockdown art on show at Northampton railway station

Vivian Fusillo sees the world as art. She has been creating it in many forms her whole life. From starting a theatre while in college to her legendary career as a director at Winona State University, she also studied and designed costumes at Stratford-upon-Avon in England. She is known as well for her one-of-a-kind personal design creations which she accessorizes with her large rings, bracelets and other jewelry pieces from all over the world that make her signature look. She is a life-long writer, watercolorist, and sometimes just goes ahead and creates her own medium, as she has done now. A taste of her newest works “Framed Nature” are currently on display at the Acoustic Cafe and the Winona Arts Center. Fusillo has collected nature pieces as her palette and gives us yet another version of how to see the world through Vivian’s eyes, where everything is art.

