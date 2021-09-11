CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students' lockdown art on show at Northampton railway station

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtwork created by students during lockdown will be seen by thousands of commuters after being displayed at a railway station. Northampton College was unable to host its usual annual exhibition because of coronavirus restrictions. However, its students' work is now being hung on a footbridge across the town's railway station.

