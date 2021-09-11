What we know about the Provincetown plane crash as the investigation gets underway

PROVINCETOWN — A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived at the scene of a passenger plane crash that sent seven people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Cape Air plane from Boston carrying six passengers and a pilot went off the runway as it landed at about 3:30 p.m. at Provincetown Municipal Airport and into the woods. The plane burst into flames. All people on board escaped and were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, with some of them later taken to Boston hospitals.