CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

What we know about the Provincetown plane crash as the investigation gets underway

capecodtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVINCETOWN — A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived at the scene of a passenger plane crash that sent seven people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Cape Air plane from Boston carrying six passengers and a pilot went off the runway as it landed at about 3:30 p.m. at Provincetown Municipal Airport and into the woods. The plane burst into flames. All people on board escaped and were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, with some of them later taken to Boston hospitals.

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provincetown, MA
Accidents
Provincetown, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Air Traffic Control#Accident#Cape Cod Hospital#Cape Air#Wcvb Tv#The National Park Service

Comments / 0

Community Policy