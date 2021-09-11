Peter H. Parker PAWLET — Peter Harley Parker passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021, surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Peter was born in Granville, New York, on Feb. 2, 1949. He was predeceased by his father, Gilbert Parker (1982); his mother, Maud (Harrington) Parker (2004); and his sister, Florence McIntyre (2013). He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Jeanette (Cooper), whom he was married to for 54 years; his siblings, Merle and Paula Parker, Gayle and Ken Buck and Wilbur “Bus” McIntyre; his children, Stephanie, and Donny Gaudette, Shawn and Wendy Parker; his grandchildren, Bennett Sheldon, Troy Sheldon and his partner, Cassandra Bowen, Eric Sheldon, Matthew Parker, Cameron Parker, Rick Gaudette and Olivia Gaudette; his one great-grandchild, Cooper Sheldon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He worked at Ralph Stone’s garage during high school, then he was drafted into the Army shortly after his wedding and served his time in Texas and Germany. He worked for over 20 years at Power’s Body Shop, then another 20-plus years at the Equinox Hotel. He enjoyed the challenge of remodeling his childhood home, woodworking, deer hunting and being outside. He enjoyed endless car rides with his wife and their beloved dog, Miss Molly, ending most days snuggled on the couch snoring. Donations in Peter’s memory can be made to: Friends of NCCC Fund – Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth/Dartmouth-Hitchcock; or the Rutland Regional Medical Center ER Unit. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.