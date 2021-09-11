CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Person: pianist Filippo Gorini on head, heart and the contemporary in Bach's 'The Art of Fugue'

By Filippo Gorini
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilippo Gorini: 'on no level did this piece fail to astonish and move me'Both artist images by Marco Borggreve. Is the flame that lit it still burning, or did the ashes die out?. No other composer has influenced future generations in the same measure as Johann Sebastian Bach. His timeless...

Oct 22: Sono Luminus Releases Wild at Heart - Reincarnations of Bach's Chaconne - from Violinist Pauline Kim Harris

By Annie Gosfield, Elizabeth Hoffman, John King, Yoon-Ji Lee. Pre-Order: www.sonoluminus.com/store/wild-at-heart. Sono Luminus announces the October 22, 2021 worldwide release of Wild at Heart, a new recording from violinist Pauline Kim Harris. Wild at Heart is a collection of contemporary chaconnes which Harris envisions as reincarnations of Bach’s iconic Chaconne, by composers Annie Gosfield (Long Waves and Random Pulses, 2012), Elizabeth Hoffman (morsels, 2018), John King (C-H-A-C-O-N-N-E, 2013), and Yoon-Ji Lee (Shakonn, 2014). The album is the second in Harris’s Chaconne Project, following her celebrated 2019 release of Heroine, also on Sono Luminus, a reimagining of the Chaconne which included Ambient Chaconne and Deo Gratias – both co-composed by Harris and Spencer Topel.
Bach's Brandenburg Letter

I’d like to read you part of an interesting job application letter. It was originally in French:. “My Lord, As I had the honor of playing before Your Royal Highness… and as I observed that You took some pleasure in the small talent that heaven has given me for music, and [as] You honoured me with a command to send You some pieces of my composition, I now…take the liberty of presenting [you] with the present concertos… humbly praying You not to judge their imperfections by the severity of the fine and delicate taste that every one knows You to have for music …”
Video of the Day: pianist Paul Edis shares ‘Billie’s Bossa Nova’

Paul Edis describes the concept behind this track: “So much jazz of the past owes a debt to Popular Music. Songs from Broadway shows, and Tin Pan Alley make up what has become known as ‘The Great American Songbook’. This repertoire provided the vehicle for so many great recordings and performances, and it is still just as relevant for many performers and educators working today. Which may make you wonder, why it is so rare for jazz musicians to use popular music of the present day as a vehicle for improvisation? There may be many reasons why this is the case - perhaps in part because of the codification and reification of what constitutes jazz in music education, and perhaps simply because the harmonic language that has come to dominate modern popular music doesn’t provide the same appeal to jazz musicians (in particular, the almost obsessive use of short loops).
Deborah Roberts’ “I’m” Debuts at the Museum of Contemporary Art This Weekend

Mixed media artist Deborah Roberts has made Black womanhood and children the center of her work, dissecting how white supremacy impacts that identify. Roberts’ paintings demand these identities are seen through montages of fashion, disproportionate limbs and vibrant facial expressions. Her first solo exhibit, I’m, debuted at The Contemporary Austin...
Young hospital patients exhibit work at Museum of Contemporary Art

Art With a Heart in Healthcare continues its partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art for the 11th year with an exhibition titled “Behind the Mask.”. Young hospital patients from Northeast Florida communicated their thoughts through highly personalized artwork during a time when they all had to learn to communicate differently.
Pianist Daniil Trifonov Releases Bach: The Art of Life, Plays Beethoven, Brahms and Bates Concertos across North America and Europe, Tours Two Recital Programs in 2021-22

To launch his 2021–22 season, Grammy-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov, Musical America’s 2019 Artist of the Year, releases his latest Deutsche Grammophon album—Bach: The Art of Life—on October 8, and tours a recital program centered on The Art of Fugue, the album’s centerpiece, to Berlin, Monte Carlo, Vienna, Lyon and Lille. The other two of the so-called “three B’s of music”—Brahms and Beethoven—also figure prominently in the pianist’s season. A second recital program for a tour across the U.S. features music of Prokofiev, Szymanowski, Debussy and Brahms, and Brahms’s First Piano Concerto serves as the vehicle for appearances with the Dallas Symphony led by Fabio Luisi, Philharmonia Zurich under the direction of Gianandrea Noseda, New Jersey Symphony under Xian Zhang, and Rome’s Accademia Santa Cecilia led by Antonio Pappano, which Trifonov accompanies on a European tour in November and December. He also performs all five of Beethoven’s Piano Concertos this season in various combinations with seven different orchestras, starting this weekend with the New York Philharmonic, and also including the Cincinnati Symphony, Munich Philharmonic, Mariinsky Orchestra, Orchestre des Champs-Élysées, Budapest Festival Orchestra and Toronto Symphony. Balancing out these staples of the repertoire, Trifonov adds yet another “B”: he gives the world premiere performances of Mason Bates’s new Piano Concerto, composed for him during the pandemic, with the co-commissioning Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, before reprising the piece in the spring with the New Jersey Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, and the other co-commissioner, the San Francisco Symphony.
Burgess Modern + Contemporary Presents LANGUAGE & INTERPRETATION at Market Art + Design Hamptons

Jedd Novatt, Karman Line VIICourtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary. At Market Art + Design Hamptons Art Fair 2021, Burgess Modern + Contemporary presents a curatorial exhibition titled: LANGUAGE & INTERPRETATION, which includes artwork by Andy Warhol, Jedd Novatt, Damien Hirst, Tom Wesselmann, Eric Fischl, Retna, and Gabriel Delgado.
How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition | Free @ Austrian Cultural Forum

On view at the Austrian Cultural Forum New York and Undercurrent, un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition is the culmination of two online residencies launched in 2020 to provide European and NYC-based artists an opportunity for critical exchange and collaboration during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The free exhibition features sculptures, installations, films, drawings, photographs, and performances created by artists who confronted the parameters imposed by the lockdowns and found creative solutions from which we all might learn. September 22, 2021 – January 7, 2022. More Info: un/mute Contemporary Art Exhibition.
Sculptural Furniture & Contemporary Art Give This Home Gallery Appeal

When your father is prolific Canadian artist Paul Cade, there’s a good chance your home will be filled with original art. Designer Emily Cade used a neutral envelope and sculptural furniture to showcase her collection of his paintings. “I wanted it to feel like a livable gallery,” she says of the Victorian house she shares with her husband, Phil, and two kids, Ella, 9, and Oliver, 4, in Toronto’s Leslieville neighborhood.
Sideways: The Musical - The Illustrated Pianist @ Old First - SF Mime Troupe: Tales of the Resistance - Persistence, Back To The Way Things Were

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Angie Coiro talks with author Rex Pickett (pictured) and performer Emily Goglia, about A Concert of Songs from Rex Pickett's Sideways: The Musical, this weekend (Sept 11 - 12), at the Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma. Also, a conversation about Current, a festival of piano music at Old First in San Francisco, organized by the Ross McKee Foundation, which starts this Saturday with The Illustrated Pianist. Plus, we wrap up the San Francisco Mime Troupe’s summer series Tales of the Resistance - Volume 2: Persistence, with the tenth and final episode: Back To The Way Things Were - An original musical!
Gallery Wild connects contemporary art to conservation

In theory, drawing a bison without a reference is relatively simple, especially if you frequent the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem or can clearly picture the Wyoming state flag in your head. The iconic mammals are shaggy and large, with a big hump, small horns and a tuft of coarse hair extending from their chin. In theory, easy to re-create. In practice? Well, it takes practice. Just ask Carrie Wild.
Pianist plays the ‘Psycho’ theme on a piano with actual knives – and it’s utterly terrifying

Classic horror ‘Psycho’ turns 61 today, so here’s a hair-raising culinary take on Bernard Herrmann’s main theme. This chilling spectacle of pianism and percussion combines Bernard Herrmann’s classic horror score with gleaming kitchen knives, and we are feeling suitably terrified. Composer, arranger and pianist Joachim Horsley uses every inch of...
Cynthia Erivo’s Soothing Contemporary Soul Music

The acclaimed English actor Cynthia Erivo has brought her stunning voice to many roles, onstage and onscreen; now she tests its full range with her début album, “Ch. 1 Vs. 1” (out Sept. 17). The project is full of soothing contemporary soul music, showing off the warmth and the depth of her tone, particularly on “Day Off” and “A Window.” On Sept. 28, Erivo expands her storytelling repertoire with the publication of her new children’s book, “Remember to Dream, Ebere.”
Gallery Glance: Contemporary Textile at Salina Art Center

Casey Whittier’s “Weather the Weather/Whatever the Weather” (2018), earthenware and steel, 46 x 38 x 46 in., is part of the “Contemporary Textile” exhibit at the Salina Art Center through Oct. 3. (photo by Brandon Forrest Frederick / from the artist) “Contemporary Textile,” the inaugural exhibit from the Salina Art...
Sebastian Bach Criticizes ‘Selfish’ Skid Row’s Refusal to Reunite

Sebastian Bach says “there’s no reason not to” reunite with his former band, Skid Row. "When those guys [Skid Row] try to say, 'He's difficult to work with,' let me just say this one more time: We have not been in the same room together since the year 1996,” the rocker explained during an interview with Florida radio station Gater 98.7.
