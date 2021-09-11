First Person: pianist Filippo Gorini on head, heart and the contemporary in Bach's 'The Art of Fugue'

To launch his 2021–22 season, Grammy-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov, Musical America’s 2019 Artist of the Year, releases his latest Deutsche Grammophon album—Bach: The Art of Life—on October 8, and tours a recital program centered on The Art of Fugue, the album’s centerpiece, to Berlin, Monte Carlo, Vienna, Lyon and Lille. The other two of the so-called “three B’s of music”—Brahms and Beethoven—also figure prominently in the pianist’s season. A second recital program for a tour across the U.S. features music of Prokofiev, Szymanowski, Debussy and Brahms, and Brahms’s First Piano Concerto serves as the vehicle for appearances with the Dallas Symphony led by Fabio Luisi, Philharmonia Zurich under the direction of Gianandrea Noseda, New Jersey Symphony under Xian Zhang, and Rome’s Accademia Santa Cecilia led by Antonio Pappano, which Trifonov accompanies on a European tour in November and December. He also performs all five of Beethoven’s Piano Concertos this season in various combinations with seven different orchestras, starting this weekend with the New York Philharmonic, and also including the Cincinnati Symphony, Munich Philharmonic, Mariinsky Orchestra, Orchestre des Champs-Élysées, Budapest Festival Orchestra and Toronto Symphony. Balancing out these staples of the repertoire, Trifonov adds yet another “B”: he gives the world premiere performances of Mason Bates’s new Piano Concerto, composed for him during the pandemic, with the co-commissioning Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, before reprising the piece in the spring with the New Jersey Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, and the other co-commissioner, the San Francisco Symphony.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO