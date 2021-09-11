Harland H. McLaren Sr. RUTLAND — Harland H. McLaren Sr., 66, died Aug. 17, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens Hospital in Florida, from a brief illness. He was born Jan. 5, 1955, the son of Barbara (Garrow) and John D. McLaren Sr., of Rutland. Survivors include a daughter, Krista Lescord, of Bellows Falls, and a son, Harland “Buddy” McLaren Jr., of Rutland; stepdaughters, Kayla Green, Christine Bissette, both of Rutland; siblings, Patricia, Joyce, Jay, Mary, Pauline and Paul; six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Wednesday Jiminez; and siblings, John, Judy, James, Jerry and Terry. The Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, at the West Rutland American Legion.