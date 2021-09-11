Out of the shadows: Dylan’s Eighties reappraised

Dylan in the studio in New York, spring 1983, with Sly & Robbie, Mark Knopfler and Mick Taylor — Saved’s proselytising may have tipped the balance. “The hand is in the hand” Picasso once remarked – describing the most reliable marker of an artists’ skill – and the hands raised up in the album art for 1980’s Saved stuck out in the wider culture like a very badly painted sore thumb. It was a step down from 1979’s Slow Train Coming, though you could still find powerful songs therein – “Pressing On”, “In the Garden”, “Solid Rock” – but the studio recordings paled against the live versions eventually unveiled, 37 years later, on volume 13 of the Bob Dylan Bootleg Series, Trouble No More.