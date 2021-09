At 8:30 pm calls came into 911 in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash on the southbound feeder of I-69 just south of Fostoria Road. Units arrived to find a male who had been in the moving lane of traffic struck by a southbound Chevrolet Suburnban. The male was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. Splendora Police are currently investigating the scene. The southbound feeder will be closed until at least 11 pm.

