Pele: Brazil legend remains in intensive care as he recovers from surgery to remove tumour
Brazil's footballing legend Pele remained in intensive care on Friday as he recovered from surgery to remove a tumour on the right side of his colon. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was recovering in a satisfactory manner," though still in intensive care. The hospital said on Monday that Pele was expected to be moved to a regular room on Tuesday.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0