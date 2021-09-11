Pele: Brazil legend remains in intensive care as he recovers from surgery to remove tumour

Fifa’s proposal of a biennial World Cup includes a desperately needed reconfiguration of the international calendar. However, increasing the regularity of a such a significant showpiece, which would mean a major men’s tournament every off-season when factoring in the European Championship and Copa America, is both physically and mentally taxing on players. There is a consensus within the game that the international schedule is out of date and is in urgent need of an overhaul. Fifa’s blueprint is to scrub the international windows regularly cutting into the domestic game, having either one break over the month of October, or two...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO