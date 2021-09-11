Old-meets-new farmhouse in Gloucestershire has just won an RIBA architecture award – look inside
A spectacular 18th century farmhouse in Gloucestershire is among the 54 winners of the 2021 RIBA National Awards for Architecture — and it's not hard to see why. In a four-phase programme over 10 years, Windward House effortlessly combines traditional craftsmanship with modern style. Designed by Alison Brooks Architects, the award-winning extension is larger than the original house and includes skewed geometries, a sense of openness, cruciform steel columns and impressive high ceilings. It really is a sight to behold.www.countryliving.com
Comments / 0