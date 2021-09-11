CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Old-meets-new farmhouse in Gloucestershire has just won an RIBA architecture award – look inside

By Lisa Walden
countryliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spectacular 18th century farmhouse in Gloucestershire is among the 54 winners of the 2021 RIBA National Awards for Architecture — and it's not hard to see why. In a four-phase programme over 10 years, Windward House effortlessly combines traditional craftsmanship with modern style. Designed by Alison Brooks Architects, the award-winning extension is larger than the original house and includes skewed geometries, a sense of openness, cruciform steel columns and impressive high ceilings. It really is a sight to behold.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

41 Best White Kitchens That'll Inspire Your Next Remodel

While there are tons of new and inspiring kitchen trends for 2021, one thing is for sure—white kitchens will never go out of style. After all, they're fresh, classic, and make for an overall light and airy cook space that allows you to incorporate any accent color under the sun. Here we've rounded up the best white kitchen ideas that will appeal to both minimalists and vintage enthusiasts alike. Whether you want to keep your look warm and rustic with farmhouse kitchen ideas or opt to go clean and simple with the best white paint colors on cabinets and walls, this roundup of our favorite white kitchens is sure to inspire you.
HOME & GARDEN
Dirt

Ruby Rose Trades Hilltop Midcentury Modern for Nearly-New Modern Farmhouse

Click here to read the full article. The tide is high but Ruby Rose is moving out and holding on, out of her stylish midcentury modern home in the Sherman Oaks hills and into a nearly-new “farmhouse” in pancake-flat Valley Village. The Aussie import’s new spot cost $2.6 million, records reveal, and offers a host of celeb-style upgrades — recessed LED lights, oak floors imported from Europe, eight security cameras, a sophisticated alarm system and smart home capability. Originally completed in 1948 but totally redone in 2017, the single-story house sits primly behind a whitewashed wooden fence and petite front garden....
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

This charming 16th century thatched cottage in Wiltshire needs new owners

This delightful 16th century cottage located within the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is on the market for £1.65 million. Henley Lodge is packed with character and charm, featuring well-proportioned rooms, vaulted ceilings in the drawing room, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a whopping six reception rooms. While it could benefit from some updating, the home really is the perfect countryside idyll for anyone looking to escape city life.
REAL ESTATE
Wallpaper*

Meet the 2021 RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist

The 2021 RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist is one of those points in the annual architecture calendar that the whole field awaits at the edge of their seat – and this moment has just arrived. The institute announced today its nominees for this year’s prestigious architecture gong – one of the industry’s highest honours – and what an exciting bunch this group of structures is. Standing out for their quiet determination, respectful approach and excellent design, the shortlist of six buildings features works by Carmody Groarke, Grafton Architects, Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects, Stanton Williams, Marks Barfield Architects and William Matthews Architects.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riba#Gloucestershire#Silk#Windward House#Alison Brooks Architects#Indian#African#Forest Of Dean#Denizen Works#Marks Barfield Architects#Brighton College#British#Country Living#Dorma#Mint Green#Thewhitecompany Com
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
Vice

Nensi Dojaka just won the 2021 LVMH Prize

How’s your day been? Good? Great? Well, it’s probably nothing on Nensi Dojaka’s. That’s because the London-based designer just bagged one of fashion’s most coveted gongs — the LVMH Prize. Known for her sinuous, body-conscious pieces that strike a balance between delicacy and strength, she follows in the footsteps of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
countryliving.com

The 8 Best Neon Lights for Every Room in Your House

Move over, accent lamps—this year is all about neon lights. This Pinterest-approved look is everywhere: Between technicolor string lights you can weave carefully over doorways and windows, kitschy tabletop versions to zhuzh up your workspace, and vibrant LED light signs, there are tons of ways to get in on this trend. We've narrowed it down to eight versatile options to help you kick your mood lighting up a notch.
SHOPPING
jacquelynclark.com

Cue all the Cozy: Step Inside this Hudson Valley Farmhouse

If I had it my way, I would have two homes. One would be a quaint, easy breezy, beachside abode so I could soak in the long and leisurely sun-filled days with my family . But come September I’d hunker down right here, obviously wrapped from head to toe in blankets, in anticipation of the cooler months ahead. This home, designed by Shannon Tate Interiors, simply screams #mood in the very best way, and I’m here for it. One can only hope it also boasts views of rolling hills and changing leaves (can you imagine?) If you’re itching for some cozy vibes of your own, I encourage you to grab a hot mug of something festive and join me in my fantasty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Suits Up in a Beige Blazer, High-Rise Trousers & Navy Pumps

Kate Middleton paid a visit to Royal Air Force base Brize Norton this afternoon. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Oxfordshire, England, on Wednesday to meet with military members who aided in the evacuation of Afghanistan earlier this year. Middleton stepped out in a textured beige blazer from Reiss layered over a classic white tee and navy high-rise trousers. Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst style trends thus far in 2021. Major names including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more to come as the weather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

3 New Footwear Names to Know From NYFW Spring 2022

While New York has never been the shoe mecca that Milan is, or the luxury brand hub of Paris, over the years it has cultivated its own niche of mostly independent brands alongside the big name houses such as Tory Burch, Coach and Michael Kors. For NYFW spring ’22, the return to live runway shows and presentations brought forth a curation of new names to discover, from ready-to-wear to accessories — footwear included. The new crop of footwear brands in New York are bringing something unique to the table that helps them stand out apart from their beautiful designs, from being owned...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy