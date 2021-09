(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- After falling to Metamora in their first game of the season last week, Peoria Notre Dame was not going to be denied their first win of the season on Friday night. The Irish dominated 58-0 in a win over Peoria Richwoods behind a 200-yard rushing day from Will Ludolph as they picked up their first win of the season.

PEORIA, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO