Advocacy

Because man is a human being

By Georg Rammer
indybay.org
 7 days ago

Because man is a human being (Georg Rammer) [This article published in Ossietzky 3/2020 is translated from the German on the Internet.]. ... he stands up against oppression, exploitation, corrupt elites: in India, France, Chile, Iraq, Czech Republic, Algeria, Lebanon. But there are also "authoritarian national radicals" (W. Heitmeyer) who do not fight for their dignity and justice, but react to their anger: through aggressive demarcation, hatred of enemies and all those who declare them to be such. Brutalization is increasing, cohesion is dwindling – as a result of a brutalized policy? As much as power elites seek to clow it, the goals and methods of globally prevailing politics promote a desolate social mood. Neoliberal dogma destroys social coexistence.

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

Person
Friedrich Merz
Person
Edward Bernays
Person
Frank Luntz
#Economy And Society#World Social Forum#France#Us Dollars#Politics#German#The Left Party#The Federal Ministry#The Forum New Economy#Cumex
