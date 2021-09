The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will take place this weekend, entering another class of NBA players into the annals of basketball history. The 2021 class isn’t nearly as stacked as the 2020 class (headlined by Kobe Bryant, Time Duncan and Kevin Garnett), but it still features quite a few notable names that are essential to the story of basketball. It’s tough to rank the best of the best, but let’s try anyway.

