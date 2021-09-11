Ciabatta with CLAS and 20% durum

Hi everyone, so glad I found this forum. Hope you can help me to understand what I did wrong. I baked a loaf yesterday and used a aliquot jar to monitor the bulk fermentation. After 6 hrs of mixing everything, I saw some little bubble on the surface but no movements in the jar. I waited for 1 more hour. The tiny dough in the jar had about 20% growth. I took it out to pre shape. The dough was sticky but manageable, but the skin wasn’t smooth and it started breaking during bench rest. I guessed during the final mix, the dough just completed broke and became a huge sticky mass and impossible to do a final shape. I used a sharp knife to cut the dough in half. It looked like all the gluten had collapsed, all the air squeezed out during the shaping.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO