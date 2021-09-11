CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciabatta with CLAS and 20% durum

By Ilya Flyamer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI finally got close to where I want to be with ciabattas!. I was going to a friend's flat for an Italian dinner yesterday, so decided to bring a ciabatta, although previously I only had partial success with this style of bread. However Rus Brot has a video recipe for ciabatta, and so far each and every recipe of his have been a great success, so I decided to risk it. The video is unfortunately only in Russian: https://youtu.be/beEhMiwIaHw.

