Gary Click: Act would protect individual privacy if passed

News-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." This oft-quoted wisdom of Benjamin Franklin represented the heartbeat of the American Revolution. This doctrine flows in our blood and is woven into the fabric of our DNA. It is also the context of the Individual Privacy and Anti-Discrimination Act, which I introduced on Tuesday with my colleague, State Rep. Diane Grendell.

www.portclintonnewsherald.com

