NASA has no intentions to send samples from the lunar to China
Although NASA’s chief scientist expressed hope for future exchange of Apollo-era lunar specimens with those retrieved by China’s Chang’e-5 mission, the agency presently has no intentions to do so. At the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group’s annual conference on August 31, Jim Green noted that limits in US legislation on bilateral collaboration between NASA and Chinese companies had ruled out any exchange of lunar samples for the time being.www.chatsports.com
