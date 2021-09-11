Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Football Hornets Miss Out on Potential Key Win

Whether the Chillicothe (Mo.) High School football Hornets find out – too late to change anything – or not that the officiating crew’s ruling on a multiple-infractions play which was critical to shifting the momentum to the visiting Maryville Spoofhounds was correct, they still harvested a bounty of positives – including a near-CHS-record passing night from senior quarterback Gage Leamer – from what, justly or unjustly, went in the books as a 35-26 week three defeat Friday, Sept. 10.