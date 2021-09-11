CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Football Hornets Miss Out on Potential Key Win

Chillico Constitution-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether the Chillicothe (Mo.) High School football Hornets find out – too late to change anything – or not that the officiating crew’s ruling on a multiple-infractions play which was critical to shifting the momentum to the visiting Maryville Spoofhounds was correct, they still harvested a bounty of positives – including a near-CHS-record passing night from senior quarterback Gage Leamer – from what, justly or unjustly, went in the books as a 35-26 week three defeat Friday, Sept. 10.

www.chillicothenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
City
Macon, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Sports
City
Marshall, MO
City
Smithville, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Education
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews in California have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Smith

Comments / 0

Community Policy