Chu Statement on 20th Anniversary of the September 11th Attacks

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27) issued the following statement:. I will never forget that tragic Tuesday morning 20 years ago, the heroism of the first responders and passengers on Flight 93, the 3,000 people who lost their lives, and the loved ones who continue to mourn them. The attacks on September 11th were attacks on our whole nation, and in the days and weeks that followed, the country came closer together. But many in the Muslim, Middle Eastern, Arab, Sikh, and South Asian communities were excluded from that unity and instead became subject to an increasing atmosphere of suspicion, xenophobia, and violence. Even the US government adopted blatantly prejudiced practices, like surveillance of mosques and their attendees, that stripped many in these communities of their civil rights and contributed to the atmosphere of increased bigotry and hate violence.