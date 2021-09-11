CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Chu Statement on 20th Anniversary of the September 11th Attacks

By News Desk
coloradoboulevard.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27) issued the following statement:. I will never forget that tragic Tuesday morning 20 years ago, the heroism of the first responders and passengers on Flight 93, the 3,000 people who lost their lives, and the loved ones who continue to mourn them. The attacks on September 11th were attacks on our whole nation, and in the days and weeks that followed, the country came closer together. But many in the Muslim, Middle Eastern, Arab, Sikh, and South Asian communities were excluded from that unity and instead became subject to an increasing atmosphere of suspicion, xenophobia, and violence. Even the US government adopted blatantly prejudiced practices, like surveillance of mosques and their attendees, that stripped many in these communities of their civil rights and contributed to the atmosphere of increased bigotry and hate violence.

www.coloradoboulevard.net

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Statement of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner – On 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11:. “On the 20th anniversary of September 11th, we remember the lives lost at the Pentagon in Northern Virginia, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Twin Towers in New York City. We come together to grieve for those who were lost, the family and friends left behind, and remember all those impacted by the tragic events of 20 years ago. May also remember the heroics that our nation’s first responders and everyday Americans displayed that day and every day since. Their sacrifices must never be forgotten. To our servicemen and women, the intelligence community, and those who have sacrificed their lives and dedicated their careers to defeating the scourge of radical terrorism, we remember and honor you.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Chu
Fox News

Republican senator demands National Archives stop putting warning labels on founding documents

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican senator is demanding the National Archives stop putting warning labels on the United States' founding documents. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) archivist David Ferriero outlining his concern about the "blanket application" of a "Harmful Language Alert" on the nation's pillar documents.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Hannity: Biden needs to end Rehoboth Beach vacation amid crises; 'get off his a-- and get to work'

With more than 100 Americans trapped behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan, more than 10,000 illegal immigrants – many flooding in from Haiti after the halting of deportation flights – flowing into south Texas and record inflation and America's oldest ally recalling its ambassador over a slight, President Biden selfishly decided to take a weekend vacation at the beach in his home state of Delaware, Sean Hannity said Friday.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Eastern#Arab#Sikh#South Asian#Southern#Muslims
The Independent

Armenia takes Azerbaijan to UN court alleging discrimination

Armenia is taking its decades long territorial dispute with neighboring Azerbaijan — that erupted into armed conflict again last year — to the United Nations’ highest court.Armenia filed a case at the International Court of Justice alleging breaches by Azerbaijan of an international convention that aims to eliminate racial discrimination, the court announced late Thursday.Armenia alleges that as a result of what it calls a "State-sponsored policy of Armenian hatred, Armenians have been subjected to systemic discrimination, mass killings, torture and other abuse,” the court said.The case centers of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan that has been under the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
The Independent

Philippines' Duterte will 'die first' before facing ICC

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's top legal adviser lashed out Thursday at the International Criminal Court s decision to investigate allegations of crimes against humanity during his bloody war on drugs, accusing the court of being used as a pawn by the popular leader's political opponents. Chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo alleged that The Hague Netherlands-based international court was “being utilized as a political and propaganda apparatus by those usual suspects who will do anything to dethrone the president from his seat.”“While we expect that more theatrics will be employed by the detractors of the president as election...
POLITICS
The Independent

Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates

The Justice Department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system after protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration, The Associated Press has learned.The federal Bureau of Prisons’ policies for transgender inmates were thrust into the spotlight this week after a leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group — who identifies as transgender — was sentenced to 53 years in prison for masterminding the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque. ...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy