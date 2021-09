After a tough loss Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta took the opener of the series Friday 6-2 but saw Saturday’s matchup slip away late with a 6-4 loss. Max Fried will make his 25th start of the season Sunday and will be looking to continue a strong second half. The Marlins will go with rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera who will be making his fourth career start.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO