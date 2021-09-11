CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Media Contact

pta.org
 7 days ago

Association to launch season five of its Notes from the Backpack podcast and a toolkit for family-school communication technologies. ALEXANDRIA, Va., (Sept. 10, 2021)—National PTA will mark its annual Back-to-School Week celebration Sept. 13-17 to support families, teachers, administrators and PTA leaders as the new school year gets underway. In conjunction with the week, the association will launch the fifth season of its Notes from the Backpack podcast, as well as a toolkit to enhance the use of family-school communication technologies. Office Depot is the presenting sponsor of National PTA’s Back-to-School Week. Additional support for the week comes from BAND, a free group communication app. Both companies are Proud National PTA Sponsors.

www.pta.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley Dias
Person
Jill Biden
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Cdc Foundation#Health And Welfare#School Principal#Office Depot#National Pta#Pta Org Backtoschool#Pta Org Backpacknotes#Cae#The Cdc Foundation#Nbc Nightly News#Cdc Hhs
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
FL Radio Group

Cuddy Urges Patience With COVID Contact Tracing

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy says the number of positive COVID cases has increased considerably in the county. Cuddy is asking adults to be patient as they are prioritizing the case investigation of school children and positive cases by date of test. They are urging residents that have tested positive for COVID and are awaiting results to please remain at home until you hear from the health department to conduct contact tracing.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Essence

Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

The disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.
U.S. POLITICS
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
TheInterMountain.com

W.Va. changes guidelines for contact tracing

CHARLESTON — Climbing COVID-19 infections are prompting a change in the way West Virginia health officials conduct contact tracing, the state’s public health commissioner said Friday. “West Virginia is experiencing high rates of community COVID transmissions and as a result it is putting strained resources on the health departments for...
CHARLESTON, WV
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy