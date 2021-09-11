Media Contact
Association to launch season five of its Notes from the Backpack podcast and a toolkit for family-school communication technologies. ALEXANDRIA, Va., (Sept. 10, 2021)—National PTA will mark its annual Back-to-School Week celebration Sept. 13-17 to support families, teachers, administrators and PTA leaders as the new school year gets underway. In conjunction with the week, the association will launch the fifth season of its Notes from the Backpack podcast, as well as a toolkit to enhance the use of family-school communication technologies. Office Depot is the presenting sponsor of National PTA’s Back-to-School Week. Additional support for the week comes from BAND, a free group communication app. Both companies are Proud National PTA Sponsors.www.pta.org
