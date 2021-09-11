CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budweiser Treads Carefully in Updated 9/11 Commercial

By Tiffany Hsu, New York Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, during a break in an afternoon football game, Budweiser will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a commercial showing a team of Clydesdale horses pulling a red Budweiser-branded wagon across the Brooklyn Bridge and down a cobblestone street of lower Manhattan. In the final image, the horses, standing on the grass of Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, lower their heads before the city skyline, where the Tribute in Light installation is visible against the twilight sky.

