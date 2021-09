Tracking the Tropics: An area of low pressure (Invest 95L) is located midway between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands, and it is disorganized. Conditions are only going to be somewhat favorable for development in the next few days. A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week as it moves west to WNW across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

