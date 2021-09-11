CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aguero: I joined Barcelona knowing they weren't doing well financially

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Aguero says he joined Barcelona knowing he'd be taking a major cut on his Manchester City wages. The striker says he signed for Barca aware of the club's financial problems. He told RAC1: "When we spoke money with Barca, I knew they weren't doing well financially, but I told...

www.tribalfootball.com

chatsports.com

Barcelona offer Sergio Aguero injury update

Barcelona have offered an update on Sergio Aguero’s progress as the Argentina international works his way back from a calf injury. Aguero’s still waiting to make his debut for Barca after picking up the injury ahead of the new campaign. The club confirmed at the time they expected Aguero to miss 10 weeks which means he’s not expected back until the end of October.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Aguero denies existence of Messi-related release clause at Barcelona

The Argentine has insisted that he remains fully committed to the project he signed up for at Camp Nou despite the departure of his compatriot. Sergio Aguero has denied the existence of a Lionel Messi-related release clause in his contract at Barcelona. Aguero signed for Barca on a free transfer...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona striker Aguero appreciates Koeman 'honesty'

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been happy working with coach Ronald Koeman in the opening months of this new stage of his career. Aguero arrived this summer in a Bosman deal from Manchester City. He told RAC1: "We get on well. "You notice he's direct and that's good for players....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Aguero: I was offered Messi's No10 shirt

Sergio Aguero is surprised by Barcelona's approach to training. The summer signingspoke to Ibai Llanos the Twitch streamer and said something surprising about the club's training sessions. “At (Manchester) City we arrived an hour and a half before training and here half an hour before," said Aguero. “I said, well,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Aguero insists Barcelona capable of winning Champions League

Barcelona are capable of winning the Champions League, insists summer signing Sergio Aguero. The Catalans are a long way from their recent best this season and many are expecting them to have a tough campaign with more lows than highs, but Aguero isn't so sure. "Barcelona are Barcelona, so we...
SOCCER
ESPN

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero: Lionel Messi departure a 'shock;' I'm staying

Sergio Aguero has said he never considered quitting Barcelona after Lionel Messi's departure and insisted he would sign for the club again given the chance. Aguero, 33, joined Barca on a free transfer from Manchester City in June, signing an initial two-year deal at Camp Nou. - ESPN+ viewers' guide:...
MLS
90min.com

Sergio Aguero insists he has no regrets over Barcelona move

Sergio Aguero has said that knowing Lionel Messi would depart Barcelona in the summer would not have lessened his desire to move to the club. The opportunity to play with Messi was one of the striker's main motivations for joining the Blaugrana in the summer. However, just weeks after Aguero's signing was confirmed, La Pulga left for Paris Saint-Germain.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona striker Aguero: Pep transformed my game at Man City

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero says he enjoyed his time playing for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Aguero revealed Guardiola organised his system so he would do his hardest running close to the opposition penalty area. He said, "Since he arrived, he put his game tactic from the first day and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.FootballGary finally got to meet Sir Rod. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker)Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.Tough one to take last night but lots of time to bounce back. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aqCBHi1dL8— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 15, 2021Not...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Saul: I know joining Chelsea on-loan doesn't make sense

Saul Niguez says quitting Atletico Madrid for Chelsea is about backing himself. He has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the club's hierarchy by questioning their preference for an initial loan move before going on to claim that he was denied a proper send-off. "A player of my name and going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Neymar: I don't know what I must do to get respect

The Paris Saint-Germain star could become Brazil's all-time top scorer in the near future but feels he still does not get the respect he deserves. Neymar has demanded respect from his fellow Brazilians after breaking a national team record against Peru on Thursday. The forward became his country's top scorer...
SOCCER
USA Today

Legia Warsaw beats Spartak Moscow as Europa League begins

MOSCOW (AP) — Legia Warsaw scored in stoppage time to beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 in the opening game of this season's Europa League group stage on Wednesday. Spartak created far more chances than the Polish visitors but couldn't solve Legia's 41-year-old goalkeeper Artur Boruc. Legia took full advantage to snatch...
UEFA
AFP

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

Lionel Messi made his first Paris Saint-Germain start in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, while last season's runners-up Manchester City and Liverpool won high-scoring thrillers. Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, left it late to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in a section topped by Moldovan debutants Sheriff Tiraspol after the first round of group stage matches. Argentine star Messi lined up with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time, after being limited to just 24 minutes in a PSG shirt since his shock exit from Barcelona. Ander Herrera, who scored twice in the weekend win over Clermont, gave PSG the lead by steering in Mbappe's cross on 15 minutes, but Brugge soon levelled through Hans Vanaken.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Champions League continues tonight and Premier League side Liverpool start their group campaign at home to AC Milan.Despite the two clubs being among the most successful handful of teams in European Cup history, they have only ever met twice in competitive games - the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.This occasion, then, will be a rather different one and a first visit for the Serie A giants to Anfield. Neither one has lost a match yet this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the group level on points at the top of the Premier League and the Rossoneri similarly...
PREMIER LEAGUE

