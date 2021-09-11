CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Minnesota Boat Club’s 150th Anniversary

visitsaintpaul.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Boat Club (MBC), the first official athletic organization in the state, is commemorating its sesquicentennial with two days of races, tours and events. The Minnesota Boat Club, the first official athletic organization and a member of the US Rowing Association, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. For 150 years, MBC has been rowing on the Mississippi River. The boat club has resided on Raspberry Island between the downtown riverfront and the west side of St. Paul under the Wabasha Street bridge. The goal of the events is to share MBC history and stories with the public, as well as mark the sesquicentennial with MBC’s current members and alumni from Minnesota and Canada. In Downtown St. Paul, the Pike Island Challenge Head Race and 1000m Alumni Exhibition Sprint Race will take place. Come watch the dual races on the Mississippi River from Upper Landing Park where there will be a view of the finish line, MBC ambassadors, food trucks, and information about MBC. Sunday, September 12, 2021, free tours of the Historic Minnesota Boat Club Boathouse Guided tours start at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Raspberry Island, 1 Wabasha St. So., St. Paul Tours meet in the MBC parking lot. No RSVP needed.

www.visitsaintpaul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Democrat

Woodland postpones 150th anniversary celebration

In an effort to keep the community safe and healthy, city officials have decided to postpone the city’s “Celebrate Woodland” festivities to spring 2022. The 150th anniversary celebration was originally scheduled for Oct.16 and 17 to commemorate the city’s official incorporation on Feb. 22, 1871 and celebrate Woodland’s history, people, businesses, culture and future.
WOODLAND, CA
NBC Chicago

Chicago Issues Warning Ahead of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations, Festivals, Bears Game

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a warning Thursday ahead of a busy weekend in Chicago, urging residents to stay safe and vigilant. Chicago residents can expect traffic impacts this weekend, according to officials, as a variety of events are set to take place, including Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Riot Fest, Guns N' Roses and Dead & Company concerts at Wrigley Field and the Chicago Bears season opener.
CHICAGO, IL
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers’ 2nd-anniversary party

Independent bookstore Paper Boat Booksellers in Morgan Junction (6040 California SW) will celebrate its second anniversary on Saturday and invites you to the party. Here’s the announcement from proprietors Desirae and Eric Judy:. The last year and half have taken everybody by storm – we’ve done so many things we...
SEATTLE, WA
telegraphherald.com

Sutterlin: Exquisite private club in Minnesota has telling history

It may seem improbable, but Babe Ruth and Jack Dempsey built something in 1928 on the North Shore of Lake Superior which rivals the famous Sistine Chapel in Rome. Known as the Naniboujou Lodge, it was designed to accommodate a private club of 1,000. It encompasses a massive soaring, cavernous and extremely colorful hall. Its ceiling was painted by a French artist who enlisted awesome native Indian motifs to create an overwhelming and stunning impression. While the Minnesota lodge’s exterior is highly attractive and grandiose, it does not hint at what the eyes behold on the inside. Visitors will be pleasantly surprised, becoming visually totally drowned by a vast array of different colors presented in a variety of geometric patterns.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Tied For Most Cities On List Of Best Places To Live

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen may be the best place to live in the U.S., according to Money magazine, but two other Minnesota cities made the top 50 as well. Woodbury and Rosemount ranked 29th and 32nd, respectively. Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb with a population of about 75,000, was noted for its 3,000 acres of parkland, as well for being home to 3M headquarters. Rosemount, meanwhile, is “one of the smallest towns” on the list, Money said, with under 26,000 people. The magazine said the town’s high school is ranked third in the country, and also championed its celebration of Irish heritage. The town is about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is one of 18 states with no cities on the list. North and South Dakota also lack representation. Only Texas, Tennessee and Georgia have as many cities on the list as Minnesota.   More On WCCO.com: Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO'er Denise Rosen Minnesota Weather: 1 Dead, NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes Touched Down Near Metro Area Wisconsin Quadruple Homicide Suspect Antoine Suggs Turn Self In; Darren Osborne, 56, Charged What Is The Key To A Long Life?
MINNESOTA STATE
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands Camera Club to celebrate 125th anniversary with a photo walk

The Redlands Camera Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Smiley Park on Fourth Street next to the Lincoln Memorial Shrine. The club was established in 1896. The public is invited to enter a photo contest. Categories are People, Places, Heritage and Open/Miscellaneous related...
REDLANDS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint West
Time Out Global

There’s a Sink the Pink boat party this weekend

Ahoy! Don’t have anything to do this weekend? What about floating down the Thames on a vintage Mississippi paddle steamer boat while sipping on alcoholic slushies and enjoying the colourful craziness of some of the capital’s finest vogueing crews?. Legendary LGBTQ+ collective and party people Sink the Pink are teaming...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Finger Lakes Times

Seneca Yacht Club boat-building workshop a success

FAYETTE — Seneca Yacht Club hosted a boat-building workshop Aug. 21-22, and the final touches were completed the following weekend. Three groups constructed boats under the guidance of the Finger Lakes Boating Museum’s boatwright, Geoff Heath, and head of museum collections, Ed Wightman. Volunteers to help the families build their boats were trained before the workshop at the Hammondsport museum; the training involved building a boat on Aug. 18-19.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Austin Daily Herald

HHH sets celebration for 150th

On Sept. 18, the Hormel Historic Home will honor the 150th anniversary of Austin’s most famous house that once belonged to the Hormel Food Corps’ founder. It’s going to be an opportunity to celebrate history and heritage. “I really want the town to come together to celebrate the history of...
AUSTIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Boat Club#The Minnesota Boat Club#Mbc#The Us Rowing Association
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Meet ‘Purrdie Burrdie’ author Danitra Hunter @ Paper Boat Booksellers’ second-anniversary celebration

Author/illustrator Danitra Hunter‘s “Purrdie Burrdie” character is meant to inspire you to love and believe in yourself. The publication of her first book is a manifestation of what that belief can help you accomplish. She is at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) all afternoon during the independent bookstore’s second-anniversary celebration – and tells us this is her first official event launching her book! She has coloring sheets for kids, too:
SEATTLE, WA
mspmag.com

MN's Hottest Club? Saturday Dumpling Club

During the first week in my new house, I couldn’t find a utensil or pan for the life of me. Boxes were everywhere, many labeled “Kitchen,” but nary a fork in sight. After the third night of pizza and takeout, I successfully spelunked and found a pot. It was a Wednesday, and the first thing I cooked in my new kitchen? A bag of brisket, carrot, and Szechuan peppercorn dumplings from Saturday Dumpling Club. It felt appropriate for new beginnings.
RESTAURANTS
wgnradio.com

There’s still time to take a downtown boat tour

If you look closely at the upcoming forecast, you can see that it says one thing: it’s still boat season! Bob Sirott encourages listeners to take advantage of the warm weather while it’s here and go on one of the many rides Wendella Boat Tours is offering. Bob even played a recording from a recent tour where the guide, Craig Wenokur, gave the morning show a shoutout. For more information, go to WendellaBoats.Com.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WCAX

Boating boom: Marinas enjoy an explosion in boating’s popularity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Labor Day is typically when the boating season starts to slow down. But with more local boaters and a booming season, they could have more boats on the water for longer. “Surprisingly busy,” said Josh Senning of Dock Master Moorings Marina. Although it’s Labor Day, they’re...
BURLINGTON, VT
ccenterdispatch.com

CCUMC church bell moved in preparation for 150th anniversary

CCUMC church bell moved in preparation for 150th anniversary. If many hands make light work, how many hands does it take to make an 1,800 pound bell seem like light work?. On Tuesday, five volunteers, Dallas Cunningham, Rick Chaffee, Bill Oetinger, Nick Fickes, and Bruce Bauer, along with a forklift, took on the “light work” of hauling the old church bell out of the basement of the Clay Center United Methodist Church. The bell was placed in the basement more than 20 years ago when the church’s original bell tower was taken down in 1999. In a bit of synchronicity, the father of one of the volunteers, Gail Bauer, was one of the churchgoers who helped take the bell down into the basement all those years ago.
CLAY CENTER, KS
visitsaintpaul.com

Noche de Colores

Common Hope’s annual fundraiser, Noche de Colores, is a celebration of all things Guatemala. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd #502 , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102. Common Hope's annual fundraiser, Noche de Colores, is a celebration of all things Guatemala. Join us for food, music, artisans, and friends! Dinner is included and your ticket helps fund education programs along with health care, housing, and family development programs for those in poverty. Students in Guatemala are not back in the classroom so learning gaps are growing. Your ticket to Noche de Colores makes educational support programs available and keeps Common Hope students on track to graduate. Guests will enjoy authentic Guatemalan fare with a special touch from Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard! There will also be shopping, games, and galleries…all with a Guatemalan twist!
MUSIC
lewispnj.com

Zaver's Golden Anniversary

Clyde and Patte Zaver of Ottwa, Ill., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 4. They were married by the Rev. Robert A. Morrison on September 4, 1971 at the Union Methodist Church in Quincy, Ill. Mrs. Zaver is the former Patricia June Schlager of Canton, Mo. Mr. Zaver is...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy