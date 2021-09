Even those of us who aren't fans of fine dining know the significance of getting three stars from the Michelin Guide. Given to restaurants that are "worth a special journey," achieving a three star rating is as tough as it sounds — as of 2020, only 135 restaurants in the world have achieved such a distinction (via Fine Dining Lovers). That number could go up by at least one this year when noma, located in Copenhagen, Denmark, finally broke the two-star ceiling to get its third star for what the Michelin Guide said was its "creative and complex" use of seasonal ingredients and "strong connection to nature."

