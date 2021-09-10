What is ivermectin?

A review of 41 studies found no good evidence that ivermectin prevents or treats COVID-19 infections (Cochrane Reviews, July 28, 2021). No study compared ivermectin to an intervention with proven efficacy. Additionally, 31 studies are ongoing and 18 studies are awaiting classification until publication of results or clarification of inconsistencies. See https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD015017.pub2 . The authors conclude that, “Overall, the reliable evidence available does not support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside of well-designed randomized controlled trials (RCTs). We included studies comparing the medicine to placebo (dummy treatment), no treatment, usual care, or treatments for COVID-19 that are known to work to some extent, such as remdesivir or dexamethasone. We excluded studies that compared ivermectin to other drugs that do not work, such as hydroxychloroquine, or that are not known to be effective against COVID 19. The completed studies are small and few are considered high qualit Several studies are underway that may produce clearer answers in review updates.”

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO