What is ivermectin?

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for ivermectin has increased nationwide, despite health agencies’ warnings about the dangers of consuming it for non-FDA-approved purposes. What is ivermectin?

www.sanluisobispo.com

KRQE News 13

NMDOH requires ivermectin overdoses to be reported

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is asking health care providers to report overdoses of a drug meant for livestock. This comes after there could be one possible death connected to the drug. There are reports of people taking the drug ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. NMDOH says beginning Friday, they are asking providers to report cases associated with the drug. They also say all deaths related to ivermectin fall under a requirement to report the cause to OMI. the department says there has been one death possibly linked to taking the drug but the state is waiting on confirmation.
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Quit horsing around with ivermectin drug

Regarding “FDA: Don’t use horse drug to fight COVID” (Nation, Sept. 3): So it’s come to this ... after being promoted on right-wing media as a treatment for COVID-19, ivermectin, a drug used as a dewormer for horses, has prompted animal feed stores throughout the country to post warnings to its customers, such as “You are not a horse.” It’s remarkable.
villages-news.com

Controversy surrounds ivermectin and COVID-19

A review of 41 studies found no good evidence that ivermectin prevents or treats COVID-19 infections (Cochrane Reviews, July 28, 2021). No study compared ivermectin to an intervention with proven efficacy. Additionally, 31 studies are ongoing and 18 studies are awaiting classification until publication of results or clarification of inconsistencies. See https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD015017.pub2 . The authors conclude that, “Overall, the reliable evidence available does not support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside of well-designed randomized controlled trials (RCTs). We included studies comparing the medicine to placebo (dummy treatment), no treatment, usual care, or treatments for COVID-19 that are known to work to some extent, such as remdesivir or dexamethasone. We excluded studies that compared ivermectin to other drugs that do not work, such as hydroxychloroquine, or that are not known to be effective against COVID 19. The completed studies are small and few are considered high qualit Several studies are underway that may produce clearer answers in review updates.”
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
washingtonnewsday.com

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?. It’s no secret that Americans thought the Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks, that were distributed during the COVID-19 Pandemic benefited them greatly, but now the true extent of the checks’ impact on improving lives, in addition to other benefits, is being revealed—increasing calls for more money to be sent out as a result.
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
viralhatch.com

New Contagious Disease Found in Dallas

The CDC issued a warning about a new disease that is really contagious. It was found in Dallas, Texas, and it’s caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacteria. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that authorities in many states, including TX, couldn’t manage to find a source of exposure for cases of a dangerous disease caused by B. pseudomallei bacteria. Whitmore’s disease, better known as Melioidosis, is very contagious, appearing in various cases in states including TX, GA, MN, and KS. Here’s a quote from the CDC:
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
wmay.com

Another School District Ordered To Drop Student Mask Mandate

Another Central Illinois school district has been prohibited from requiring masks for students without a formal quarantine order from the health department. A Montgomery County judge handed down that order Friday against the Hillsboro School District, in the latest legal challenge to the state mask mandate brought by attorney Thomas DeVore. Similar orders were handed down earlier in the week against schools in Carlyle and Teutopolis.
Big Country News

Ivermectin Poison Control Calls Triple in Washington

