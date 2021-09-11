9/11 Day of Remembrance

A Connecticut mother and her daughter have been charged with taking part in the storming of the US Capitol after a friend on Facebook reported photos to the FBI.Jean Lavin and her daughter Carla Krzywicki, 19, were charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and two other offences for allegedly entering the seat of the US Congress through a broken door during the riot on 6 January.Both were arrested on Tuesday, released without bail, and ordered to appear by Zoom before a court in Washington DC on 21 September, according to the Connecticut TV news station WFSB.An FBI warrant...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO