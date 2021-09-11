CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 Day of Remembrance

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard , St. Paul, Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Task Force, and the Minnesota Military Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this September with an event on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds. The official “9/11 Day of Remembrance” is scheduled in-person for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. In addition to memorializing the events of that day and honoring those impacted, this event is focused on bringing the community together through a message of hope, unity and resilience.

