9/11 Day of Remembrance
75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard , St. Paul, Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Task Force, and the Minnesota Military Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this September with an event on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds. The official “9/11 Day of Remembrance” is scheduled in-person for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. In addition to memorializing the events of that day and honoring those impacted, this event is focused on bringing the community together through a message of hope, unity and resilience.www.visitsaintpaul.com
