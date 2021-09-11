C&G + Alchemy
Join C&G + Alchemy coach for a complimentary fitness event at our Highland Park location in St. Paul, MN!. Join C&G + Alchemy coach for a complimentary fitness event! What’s an A10? Glad you asked! This is Alchemy’s bread and butter. We combine yoga, strength and conditioning in the most unexpected and refreshing way. A warm-up with yoga, 10 minutes of bodyweight high intensity, and a yoga cool-down. Leave feeling more alive. Class is free for all and all levels are welcome. **REMEMBER TO BRING YOUR OWN MAT** Attendees will receive complimentary agua frescas after class!www.visitsaintpaul.com
Comments / 0