CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

C&G + Alchemy

visitsaintpaul.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin C&G + Alchemy coach for a complimentary fitness event at our Highland Park location in St. Paul, MN!. Join C&G + Alchemy coach for a complimentary fitness event! What’s an A10? Glad you asked! This is Alchemy’s bread and butter. We combine yoga, strength and conditioning in the most unexpected and refreshing way. A warm-up with yoga, 10 minutes of bodyweight high intensity, and a yoga cool-down. Leave feeling more alive. Class is free for all and all levels are welcome. **REMEMBER TO BRING YOUR OWN MAT** Attendees will receive complimentary agua frescas after class!

www.visitsaintpaul.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

“Deep House Yoga” Alchemy at The Midway (SF)

Join us for a magical evening of transformation, creativity and joyful embodiment through visual, sound and physical experience. Alchemy invites us to explore our relationship with the divine. As humans we walk the earth, but our souls dance with the stars. This is an invitation to come back to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your […] The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
stepoutbuffalo.com

10% off Your Holiday Party at Alchemy Wine and Beer Bar!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Holiday time is around the corner and there’s no better place to celebrate with friends, colleagues and family than Alchemy! Host a small get together for 15 people or a big shindig for 75 in our festive wine bar! Must receive down payment for holiday party by 12/1. Offer expires 12/30/2021.
RESTAURANTS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11228 Torrie Way , G

Well maintained Cedar Lee Condo unit in the last building on second floor facing the playground and school next door. Masks must be worn by all persons viewing the property. Convenient to shopping and restaurants this quiet community is a perfect commuter location. Two large bedroom/bathroom combos sandwich the central open living space with bright Living Room, Galley Kitchen with open views to the living room and Dining area. A bar allows easy access for food from the kitchen or the perfect perch for breakfast, drinks or homework. The Dining area off the kitchen is just separated enough to provide a dedicated space for entertainment food trays, family dinners or a formal eating place for quests. MASKS MASKS MASKS please. Perfect investment opportunity with excellent rental history.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#C G#Minnesota Join C G#A10
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southside Alchemy Expands Its Offerings with New Sangria Mix

Six years ago, Todd Brutcher started selling his wildly popular sangria in frozen mix form and received such a great response, he was eventually able to quit bartending to go all-in on his drink mixers brand, Southside Alchemy. Now, Brutcher is building upon his creation with his new shelf-stable sangria offerings, which will make the drink available to a much broader audience.
FOOD & DRINKS
visitsaintpaul.com

Noche de Colores

Common Hope’s annual fundraiser, Noche de Colores, is a celebration of all things Guatemala. 175 W. Kellogg Blvd #502 , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102. Common Hope's annual fundraiser, Noche de Colores, is a celebration of all things Guatemala. Join us for food, music, artisans, and friends! Dinner is included and your ticket helps fund education programs along with health care, housing, and family development programs for those in poverty. Students in Guatemala are not back in the classroom so learning gaps are growing. Your ticket to Noche de Colores makes educational support programs available and keeps Common Hope students on track to graduate. Guests will enjoy authentic Guatemalan fare with a special touch from Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard! There will also be shopping, games, and galleries…all with a Guatemalan twist!
MUSIC
visitsaintpaul.com

Fall Hobby Show and Sale

Model Train and Railroad collectibles, operating train layouts, Storytime with Engineer Paul, over 200 tables of trains, memorabilia, artifacts, toys, books, clothing and more!. Location: Minnesota State Fairgrounds - Education Building. Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. 1265 Snelling Ave N , Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The Twin City Model Railroad...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
northernexpress.com

Visual + Aural Alchemy

Dana C. Fear’s jewelry might be the most beautiful thing to ever happen to your anxiety. Dana C. Fear has a name that sounds like a sentence. “I’ve just realized that in the last couple of years, ‘Oh! my name is a sentence,’ she says. “Maybe it’s because I’m a bit of an over-thinker, but what I realized too is, it’s not just my name, it’s like a personal philosophy. To see fear is a step in overcoming it.”
CEDAR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy