C&G + Alchemy

Well maintained Cedar Lee Condo unit in the last building on second floor facing the playground and school next door. Masks must be worn by all persons viewing the property. Convenient to shopping and restaurants this quiet community is a perfect commuter location. Two large bedroom/bathroom combos sandwich the central open living space with bright Living Room, Galley Kitchen with open views to the living room and Dining area. A bar allows easy access for food from the kitchen or the perfect perch for breakfast, drinks or homework. The Dining area off the kitchen is just separated enough to provide a dedicated space for entertainment food trays, family dinners or a formal eating place for quests. MASKS MASKS MASKS please. Perfect investment opportunity with excellent rental history.

