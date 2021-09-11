The Black Market
Enjoy a fun day with family and friends at The Black Market! Delicious foods, unique shopping, games and entertainment all under one roof!. Fun monthly small business shopping market! Enjoy a fun day with family and friends at The Black Market! Delicious foods, unique shopping, games and entertainment all under one roof! Join us each and every Second Saturday for our Black Business Is Beautiful Marketplace. Unique Shopping Delicious Food Selections Fun Games for the whole family Music & Entertainment Free Parking Accessible Location Free & Fun for all! Our mission is to assist in increasing the visibility of Black-owned Businesses in the Twin Cities. We do this through our fun, curated events and monthly Marketplace. All events are free and open to the public!www.visitsaintpaul.com
Comments / 0