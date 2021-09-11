CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

The Black Market

visitsaintpaul.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a fun day with family and friends at The Black Market! Delicious foods, unique shopping, games and entertainment all under one roof!. Fun monthly small business shopping market! Enjoy a fun day with family and friends at The Black Market! Delicious foods, unique shopping, games and entertainment all under one roof! Join us each and every Second Saturday for our Black Business Is Beautiful Marketplace. Unique Shopping Delicious Food Selections Fun Games for the whole family Music & Entertainment Free Parking Accessible Location Free & Fun for all! Our mission is to assist in increasing the visibility of Black-owned Businesses in the Twin Cities. We do this through our fun, curated events and monthly Marketplace. All events are free and open to the public!

www.visitsaintpaul.com

Minnesota State
visitsaintpaul.com

Fall Hobby Show and Sale

Model Train and Railroad collectibles, operating train layouts, Storytime with Engineer Paul, over 200 tables of trains, memorabilia, artifacts, toys, books, clothing and more!. Location: Minnesota State Fairgrounds - Education Building. Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. 1265 Snelling Ave N , Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The Twin City Model Railroad...
