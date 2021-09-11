Remake Remodel

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) The Nations Saving Grace Of Alternative, Rock n Roll returns!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We're back in the saddle, just like old times in the YES Pink Room! NO social distancing...

CBS Minnesota

How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Ron Wood on Beating Addiction and How to Keep Mick Jagger Happy

When asked how he’s kept busy during Covid lockdown, Ron Wood doesn’t sound too bothered by the unexpected downtime. “I was out in the English countryside with my studio about a mile away,” says the Rolling Stones guitarist and painter. “I’d walk through the forest. And I did an incredible amount of artwork during that time. I really used this time to its best.” Although he also spent some of the time overcoming a battle with small-cell cancer, the 74-year-old Wood also made space to paint and play guitar on recordings by the Rolling Stones, for their upcoming Tattoo You reissue,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert Special, Filmed Before His Death, Set for CBS Airing

A Kenny Rogers tribute concert special that was filmed before the country-pop superstar’s death, “Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler,” has been set for airing later this month on CBS. Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady A and Idina Menzel are the guests who took part in the epic show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25, 2017 who also made the cut for the hour-long broadcast at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 23. Rogers, who died on March 20, 2020, at age 81, participated in the 2017 show, which was billed as his swan...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Charlie Watts once punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts, the drummer for The Rolling Stones, once punched lead vocalist, Mick Jagger in the face during a dispute. Lead guitarist, Keith Richards, wrote about the argument between Jagger and Watts, who died aged 80 on Tuesday, 24 August, in his bestselling autobiography, Life. The disagreement was to do...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC

