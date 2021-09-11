KALCYÂ 001 - Opening Party

So many people were spiked and drugged, bouncers did nothing to help and let venerable girls sit in the road drugged. As I went to the last event for the a levels results day I assumed it would be just as good however my experience this time was completely different. Everyone is drinking in the venue and are going to be drunk obviously, so the fact that a security guard just decides to kick me out when I was not shouting or on the floor or kicking off to prompt this reaction is beyond me. I’ve paid to get in to have a good time with my friends yet this did not happen and I was genuinely asking him to tell me why he was kicking me out and all he said that I was drunk. Yes, I’d say I was tipsy but there was a lot more people there that was in a much worse state than me, I could easily walk in a straight line and construct full sentences. He was so rude to me shouting in my face “BYE!” when I was trying to reason with him and even pushed me down the stairs causing me to fall when I didn’t even touch him. As well as this I have video evidence to back me up as someone was recording the whole thing. I just think it’s completely disrespectful, unprofessional and quite frankly disgusting behaviour. I spent a max total of an hour in the venue that I bought a ticket to enter, and this whole experience has completely put me off from going out again. I think I cried about seven times after leaving because I was completely stranded did not have any plans on what to do. I think you need to improve your training on the staff that you employ because honestly I would like to come back here again as the a levels results day was a whole lot of fun, but this time was just not it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO