CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Upcloseandpersonalmcr John 00 Flemming

skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 7:30pm) This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Five years have passed in the blink of an eye….. Five years of bringing some of the world's finest underground DJs to intimate venues with limited capacity; and as our name suggests, getting you ‘Up Close and Personal’. Saytek LIVE, Anthony Pappa, Quivver, Danny Howells, Darren Emerson, CID INC , Eelke Kleijn, OC & Verde, Dave Seaman, Nick Muir, Jeremy Olander, Fehrplay, Jody Wisternoff, Robert Babicz, Luke Brancaccio, Steve Parry, Dimitry Molosh, John 00 Fleming, Guy Mantzur, Jay Wearden and more have all graced the decks for us; many more than once, and we have Anjunadeep man of the moment Marsh locked in for August 20th. Without our loyal supporters, followers and contributors, there would be no Up Close and Personal and we can't thank you all enough for the past five years. We have watched our dancefloors create relationships, chosen family, friendships formed for life, everlasting memories, and long may it continue. Now, with birthdays come birthday celebrations and we’re going all out with a two part double header..... For the ‘UCAP Fifth Birthday: Part 1’, we are proud to announce the long-awaited return of a man who needs no introduction – JOHN 00 FLEMING. With a career spanning over 30 years, John 00 Fleming is an artist who has achieved international success without ever dishonoring his musical essence or fans. A DJ known for his music knowledge, a proven musical pioneer and leader, his technical mixing, and extended sets breaking all musical boundaries and rules whose essence lies in what his fans call, ‘the JOOF sound’. The JOOF sound is as unpretentious as the artist, and is best described as deep textured and hypnotic. We've been on the receiving end of 'the JOOF sound' before, and we can't wait for it to happen again. Welcome to the world of JOOF. Welcome to the world of John 00 Fleming.

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert Special, Filmed Before His Death, Set for CBS Airing

A Kenny Rogers tribute concert special that was filmed before the country-pop superstar’s death, “Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler,” has been set for airing later this month on CBS. Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Lady A and Idina Menzel are the guests who took part in the epic show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 25, 2017 who also made the cut for the hour-long broadcast at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 23. Rogers, who died on March 20, 2020, at age 81, participated in the 2017 show, which was billed as his swan...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Emerson
Person
John
Person
Jody Wisternoff
Person
Anthony Pappa
Person
Eelke Kleijn
Person
Danny Howells
Person
Jeremy Olander
Person
Dave Seaman
Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
MOVIES
downbeat.com

Herbie’s Chicago Homecoming

As Herbie Hancock demonstrated in his recent return to performance, he is a musician of multitudes. The youthful 81-year-old NEA Jazz Master, UCLA professor, chair of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and UNESCO Good Will Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue packed both his live-in-person quintet concert at Chicago’s Symphony Center on Sept. 2 (and the Detroit Jazz Festival show the next night, streamed rather than held in public as had been planned) with compositions, improvisations, keyboard investigations, artistic concepts and the leadership style he’s developed in a career spanning at least 60 years. His U.S. tour continues through the month.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cid Inc#Joof
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Leaks Justin Bieber Photos

Conor McGregor doesn’t have an issue with just anyone. It seems like Conor McGregor does have some people that he’s cool with. One of those people on that list is none other than Justin Bieber. Justin took home an award at the recent VMA’s ceremony. Many people were unhappy with Justin taking home an award as there were other artists that fans thought deserved the award even more-so, but Conor went up to Bieber to hug and congratulate him. Megan Fox Dumps Boyfriend After UFC Star DM’s?
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Ron Wood on Beating Addiction and How to Keep Mick Jagger Happy

When asked how he’s kept busy during Covid lockdown, Ron Wood doesn’t sound too bothered by the unexpected downtime. “I was out in the English countryside with my studio about a mile away,” says the Rolling Stones guitarist and painter. “I’d walk through the forest. And I did an incredible amount of artwork during that time. I really used this time to its best.” Although he also spent some of the time overcoming a battle with small-cell cancer, the 74-year-old Wood also made space to paint and play guitar on recordings by the Rolling Stones, for their upcoming Tattoo You reissue,...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Anna Kendrick: The prettiest of the Unicef ​​ball

Actress Anna Kendrick made a hot appearance at the Unicef ​​ball in her garnet red robe. Anna Kendrick (28) was one of the style queens of the Unicef ​​Ball 2014 last night. The actress (‘End of Watch’) enchants in a sleeveless garnet red robe that reached to the floor and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Charlie Watts once punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts, the drummer for The Rolling Stones, once punched lead vocalist, Mick Jagger in the face during a dispute. Lead guitarist, Keith Richards, wrote about the argument between Jagger and Watts, who died aged 80 on Tuesday, 24 August, in his bestselling autobiography, Life. The disagreement was to do...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Minnesota

How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mountain Mail

‘Apocalypse of John’

Salidan Nathan Potter is a Christian painter whose work reflects his faith. His oil paintings are displayed at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. The works being shown are the second part of his series “The Apocalypse of John.”. “The title bears the same name of the last book of...
SALIDA, CO
Portland Tribune

John Young

November 7, 1934 - September 4, 2021 - John Young, born in 1934 the youngest of 9 siblings, and father of three. John Young, born in 1934 the youngest of 9 siblings, and father of three. He was preceded in death by, his wife Nanette, and two of his children, Jeff and Gayle. John is survived by his son; granddaughter and grandson; and four great-grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
The Valdosta Daily Times

BOOKS: Sooley: John Grisham

Reading a John Grisham book is like going to a restaurant where the food is inconsistent. The first time, even the first few times, the food is incredibly delicious. Then, not so much. But it was so good those other times, back you go. And it's wonderful again. Then, going again, not so much.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFStation.com

John Legend

Multiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered eleven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African-American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released six celebrated albums including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), and A Legendary Christmas (2018). Legend starred in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). Legend joined "The Voice" for Season 16 (2019), winning with his mentee Maelyn Jarmon and is currently a judge on Season 17. John is a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an Executive Producer for "Southern Rites," "United Skates," WGN America's "Underground," and films "Southside with You" and "La La Land." As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the national conversation surrounding our country's misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.
CELEBRITIES
wrur.org

John Vettese

How Philadelphia Artists Are Celebrating The City's Black Music Legacy. Madison McFerrin's Hypnotic Music Will Pull You In. Watch Baroness Unplug And Provide Space For Rediscovery. By John Vettese • Jul 31, 2019. Chris Forsyth's 'All Time Present' Is A Guitar Vision Quest. By John Vettese • Apr 4, 2019.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy