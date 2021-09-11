Upcloseandpersonalmcr John 00 Flemming

2:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 7:30pm) This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Five years have passed in the blink of an eye….. Five years of bringing some of the world's finest underground DJs to intimate venues with limited capacity; and as our name suggests, getting you ‘Up Close and Personal’. Saytek LIVE, Anthony Pappa, Quivver, Danny Howells, Darren Emerson, CID INC , Eelke Kleijn, OC & Verde, Dave Seaman, Nick Muir, Jeremy Olander, Fehrplay, Jody Wisternoff, Robert Babicz, Luke Brancaccio, Steve Parry, Dimitry Molosh, John 00 Fleming, Guy Mantzur, Jay Wearden and more have all graced the decks for us; many more than once, and we have Anjunadeep man of the moment Marsh locked in for August 20th. Without our loyal supporters, followers and contributors, there would be no Up Close and Personal and we can't thank you all enough for the past five years. We have watched our dancefloors create relationships, chosen family, friendships formed for life, everlasting memories, and long may it continue. Now, with birthdays come birthday celebrations and we’re going all out with a two part double header..... For the ‘UCAP Fifth Birthday: Part 1’, we are proud to announce the long-awaited return of a man who needs no introduction – JOHN 00 FLEMING. With a career spanning over 30 years, John 00 Fleming is an artist who has achieved international success without ever dishonoring his musical essence or fans. A DJ known for his music knowledge, a proven musical pioneer and leader, his technical mixing, and extended sets breaking all musical boundaries and rules whose essence lies in what his fans call, ‘the JOOF sound’. The JOOF sound is as unpretentious as the artist, and is best described as deep textured and hypnotic. We've been on the receiving end of 'the JOOF sound' before, and we can't wait for it to happen again. Welcome to the world of JOOF. Welcome to the world of John 00 Fleming.