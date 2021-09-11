CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Unfazed // 90's Rave

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:30am) Expect to hear old school 90s dance tracks all night long.. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Unfazed // 90's Rave @ Stage & Radio, Manchester. After our incredible event in August 2021,...

Heroes of House

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00am) Fun Factory promotions is bringing you banging house beats from three Manchester based DJs and a special guest LCR. Fun factory promotions presents Heroes of House , after over a year of clubs being forced to shut a full night of house music is what we need so we can all dance together again. Three Manchester based DJs with over 17 years experience in the DJ world will be ready to take your dancing feet on a journey and not forgetting the special guest LCR.
Blossoms After Party

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) THE place to be before and after the gig, a short walk to the arena with great tunes and cheap drinks. THE place to be both after the Blossoms Gig at AO Arena this September. We're located about a 10 minute walk from the arena.
Cardi B Lookalike Responds to the Flood of Comparisons

Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.
#Dance#Dj#Til#Rave Stage Radio#Red Lab
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer’s negative food review

The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala is sticking up for the ritzy event’s food after Keke Palmer roasted his menu on social media. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.
DNBNxtGen Return To The Rave 16+

7:30pm til 12:00am (last entry 9:00pm) Customer reviews of DNBNxtGen Return To The Rave 16+. My first rave was pretty good, could have been more music but the vibe was awesome. Pricing or refreshments was all off, illegally selling individual bottles of drink for higher than the price on the bottle label. The lucozades were more expensive than if you were to buy 2 in a normal shop. Couldn’t bring your own drinks in either.
Raves in September: Discover DJs and producers performing live this month

September is usually a very notable time of year for those whose musical preference sways towards dance and the genres which influence all-night raving. A large majority of UK music festivals have now wrapped, packed up and disappeared, out of sight or earshot until the spring and summer months come back around again. The clubbers, DJs and party-throwers will soon begin swapping sunscreen for gloves and hats and return indoors on mass, back into our many beloved clubs and warehouse spaces.
‘Spencer’ Crowned With Early Raves for Kristen Stewart’s ‘Genius’ Turn as Princess Diana

The reviews for Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” are here straight from the Venice Film Festival, declaring that even if the melodramatic-bordering-on-campy film isn’t for everyone, Kristen Stewart’s “genius” take on Princess Diana just might be. In his review for The Wrap, Jason Solomons describes “Spencer” as an “intense, giddy spectacle with...
The Deaf Institute

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Clint Boon brings one of Manchester's most iconic club nights to Deaf Institute!. Info: Bar still open, free entry! . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Clint Boon brings one of Manchester's...
Giving It Large: Marcelo Burlon’s Charitable Foundation Launches With an Arca-led Ibizan Rave Film

There were only 40 lucky guests invited—two of whom unluckily could not attend after pre-testing positive for Covid—to what was effectively the launch of Marcelo Burlon’s new charitable foundation this July. The venue was Burlon’s own art-filled property in Ibiza, while the format was rave-meets-gig-meets-festival. As for the leading protagonists, these included Arca, who performed, Turin's C2C, who ran the gig, and Weirdcore, who directed the resulting filmed exploration into the relationship between festival performance and the avant garde, which can be viewed from the end of the month by anybody donating a sum, however small, to one of the new foundation’s causes - the trans refuge Casa Marcella.
That's a Wrap: With Departure, Sunrise Director Earns Rave Reviews

MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise Theater since early 2019, is stepping down, leaving behind an indelible mark on the local arts scene. Her last day on the job, Sept. 11, is fittingly filled with community-inspired activities, from a 9/11 Memorial event sponsored by Southern Pines Fire and Police departments in the morning to the evening outdoor film showing of the perennial fan favorite movie, “The Princess Bride.”
The Payback with D'Lambert and DJ Dek

DJs D'Lambert + DJ Dek dig deep for a night of the finest funk! Get your dancin' shoes on!. DJs D'Lambert + Ben Summers dig deep for a night of the finest funk!. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
Coexist Exhibition Space Hamilton House Bristol

Coexist Exhibition Space Hamilton House Bristol
Origin presents Fliss, Sutty & More

The artists were amazing, the venue was great and the staff/security on the night lovely and friendly. Well done to the organiser, all in all a great night. My only gripe which is nothing to do with the event is people talking really loudly while the artists are on stage. It's just rude. Why pay money to see artists if you can't even watch, listen and respect how challenging it must be in a small venue when people are talking loudly and appearing not interested.
Klanglos Drops Atmospheric Rave Anthem “A New World”

Sometimes nothing hits better than a techno track. That’s exactly what we have for you today from German producer Klanglos. His latest release “A New World” is the type of techno track that reminds us why we love dance music. “A New World” brings us straight to the underground Berlin...
The Prodigy & Daft Punk Party (Glasgow)

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Come join us as we celebrate two of the greatest Electronic Acts of all time, The Prodigy & Daft Punk. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Come join us as we celebrate two...
