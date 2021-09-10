Joint Township District Memorial Hospital…Regarding COVID-19 Testing

DENVER (CBS4)– Plans to roll out a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the general public will be scaled back. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group. (credit: CBS) “They felt like there wasn’t sufficient data to recommend it broadly to all,” Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth, Dr. Michelle Barron said. For several weeks they have been providing a third dose to those now in that approved group. “They did tentatively approve it for over 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions as well as health care workers,” Barron said. So the question...

