Joint Township District Memorial Hospital…Regarding COVID-19 Testing
(9-10-21) Effective on Monday, September 13, 2021, the Laboratory at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital will no longer be able to maintain rapid COVID-19 testing in the Outpatient and Urgent Care settings. Inability to continue rapid turnaround times is due to testing reagent shortages/allocations directly related to the nationwide surge in COVID cases. Please expect approximately 72 hours for your physician to receive a result.mercercountyoutlook.net
