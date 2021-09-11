I Love A Mama Boy TLC Jayne Will Not Back Down from Honeymoon!

The Season 2 premiere of I Loves A Mama’s BoyViewers were introduced to Tracy and Bryan. Jayne, Bryan’s mom, was there as well. They are very close. They are so close that he decided to invite her to his honeymoon. This was a shocking revelation that he made on his bride during their wedding. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Jayne is not backing down from coming along. Will she be able to get what she wants?