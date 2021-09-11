CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Love A Mama Boy TLC Jayne Will Not Back Down from Honeymoon!

Cover picture for the articleThe Season 2 premiere of I Loves A Mama’s BoyViewers were introduced to Tracy and Bryan. Jayne, Bryan’s mom, was there as well. They are very close. They are so close that he decided to invite her to his honeymoon. This was a shocking revelation that he made on his bride during their wedding. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Jayne is not backing down from coming along. Will she be able to get what she wants?

Bonnie Adkins
6d ago

SELFISH, SELFISH, SELFISH. Do you really think it's about YOU! These mothers really believe they are good mothers. They CLAIM they love their sons, NOT, they want to control them. MANIPULATION is not love.

Olivia Bouvier
6d ago

He's not worth all that trouble. Find yourself a real man not a mama's boy.

Sheila French
5d ago

all of these mamas make me sick . Especially the one building her son a home in her garage. Where are their husbands and why aren't they doting their love and time on them ? I just want to puke. All need to get a life and do do the sons

