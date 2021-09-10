CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America double downgrades Cigna Corp to ‘underperform’

 8 days ago

BofA's Kevin Fischbeck cuts his price target on Cigna from $240 to $225. The analyst cites no bullish catalyst & limited financial visibility for dovish call. Fischbeck says Cigna's end-market growth rate is the lowest in its league. Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) are down more than 20% from...

