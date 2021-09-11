Some Biden accomplishments
Joe Biden has been president for seven months. What has the Biden administration accomplished in those months?. I discussed immigration in a previous letter. The border crisis at our southern border has continued to escalate. Many of those migrants have communicable diseases including COVID. No wonder the number of cases of COVID has increased in southern border states. Migrants have destroyed residents’ property. The cartel has increased the smuggling of Fentanyl leading to increased incidents of Fentanyl overdoses and deaths. The government has lost track of many of these illegal migrants, including unaccompanied minors.www.heraldstaronline.com
