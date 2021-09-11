CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Drew Nash

Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day began like any other for a second-year sophomore in college. I woke up groggily to my alarm going off and made my way from Idaho Falls to Pocatello for school. I always listened to CDs while in the car so I didn’t hear about initial reports until I stepped into my Advanced Black and White Photography class. The other students filled me in as I tried to comprehend what the hell had just happened. America hadn’t been attacked since Pearl Harbor and that wasn’t even the mainland, I thought.

