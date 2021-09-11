Peperoni sott’aceto (Pickled Peppers)

Back in the day, this was the time of year for putting up summer produce to be enjoyed during the autumn and winter. Tomatoes would be home canned, either whole or as passata. Fruits like cherries would be preserved in sugar. Eggplant and other summer vegetables would be preserved sott’olio, using olive oil to seal them off from the air, or as in today’s recipe, sott’aceto, using vinegar’s antimicrobial properties to help ward off spoilage. We’re using peppers here to illustrate, but you can preserve just about any vegetable sott’aceto, or as in the case of the ever-popular giardiniera, a whole medley of them.