First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Declares 3-for-1 Stock Split and Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend on its outstanding shares of common stock. Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2021 will receive two additional shares of Company common stock for each share then held, to be distributed after the close of business on September 15, 2021. Based on the number of shares currently outstanding the Company will have a 7,124,388 shares of common stock outstanding on a split-adjusted basis.

