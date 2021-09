The Champions League is back - and the referee for Chelsea vs Zenit will be Bartosz Frankowski. Frankowski is Polish and officiates in the Ekstraklasa. He has been a FIFA referee since 2014 and is ranked as a UEFA first category referee; Frankowski is well-thought-of by UEFA and was selected as a support match official for Euro 2020, where he acted as a fourth official during the tournament.

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO