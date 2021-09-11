CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When a new great generation rose

By Joan Murray
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, writer Joan Murray of Old Chatham was on an Amtrak train and met a group of firefighters on their way to help at the World Trade Center site. The encounter inspired this poem, which she read four days later on NPR’s Morning Edition, and later at a memorial observance at the state Capitol and at a stadium unveiling of the U.S. Postal Service’s 9/11 stamp. The poem is included in an anthology called “Poems to Live by in Uncertain Times,” which she assembled for Beacon Press. She offered the poem to us to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

