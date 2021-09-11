When a new great generation rose

Marina Sirtis considers herself blessed to have been in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: The Next Generation struggled to find its footing in its first season. With acrimony going on behind the scenes and writers leaving, whether or not the series would continue was up in the air. But it did manage to survive into the next season and the next as more and more fans discovered it and became connected to the series. Marina Sirtis, who portrayed Counselor Deanna Troi, during all seven seasons of the show, considered it to be one of the best jobs ever according to Hollywood Outbreak’s report from a fan convention.

