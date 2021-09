Two Stories - Amity and Brotherhood for Education: Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald shares one of the most impactful actions effecting the education of African Americans in the United States. The private project built over five thousand schools. It was carried out through the collaboration of two men, one black and one white. They had a deep friendship which extended to their personal association which is rarely found today in progressive circles.; Thomson and Teedyuscung - Towards E Pluribus Unum. This story presents the friendship between Charles Thomson, the Secretary of the first Continental Congress and the chief of the Delaware Nation, Teedyuscung. This remarkable relationship provided the pathway for the establishment of United States of America.

