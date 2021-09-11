CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Free Water Monitoring Program at Squirrel Hollow Park Today

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reminder that a special event is taking place today with the Raccoon River Watershed Association in Greene County. A water monitoring demonstration will be at Squirrel Hollow Park from 10:30am-1:30pm. The come and go event will train and certify participants to do a baseline water quality profile, while also learning how to bring water quality information to their communities. The demonstrations will be led by Izaak Walton League with Save Our Streams and Iowa’s certified water quality trainer Susan Heathcoat.

