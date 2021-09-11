9/11 was ‘Turning Point’ in Field for ME Firefighters

Door County is approximately 1,000 miles away from New York City, but you can still see the impact of a single September day 20 years later. Of the over 2,900 people killed in the September 11th attacks, 343 New York City firefighters responding to the World Trade Center. WPVI in Philadelphia reported that another 227 firefighters have died in the years since due to 9/11-related illnesses. Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht was on the way to a paramedic meeting when he learned of the attacks. As people’s eyes were glued to their televisions, Hecht says they saw what emergency responders are willing to do for their community.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO