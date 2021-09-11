9/11 was ‘Turning Point’ in Field for ME Firefighters
Sep. 10—The first thing that struck Knox County native Paul Doughty as he arrived in lower Manhattan around dusk on Sept. 11, 2001, was the silence. Doughty and his fellow team members in FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Massachusetts Task Force were mobilized within hours of the planes hitting the World Trade Center towers. As their convoy made its way toward the site of the attacks, Doughty noticed that the usual thrum of commerce and city life was gone. A thick layer of fine dust covered every surface, like toxic snow. There was only wreckage, and quiet — disturbing quiet.www.firefighternation.com
Comments / 0