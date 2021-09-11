CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Notice of Formation of a Limit...

Daily Star
 7 days ago

Notice of Formation of a Limited Liability Company (LLC). The name of the LLC is: Cedar Mountain Designs, LLC. Certificate of Authority filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) office on: May 21, 2021. The County in which the Office is to be located: Delaware. The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. The address to which the SSNY shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC is: 9809 State Hwy 28 Meridale, NY, 13806. Purpose: any lawful activity.Â"

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 8/11/21. Office location: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Cogency Global Inc., 122 E 42nd St, 18th Fl, NY, NY 10168. Purpose: any lawful activity.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
NOTICE OF FORMATION OF BRENNAN PLATTSBURGH REALTY, LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF BRENNAN PLATTSBURGH REALTY, LLC. Arts of Org. filed with NY Secy of State (SSNY) on 8/12/21. Office location: Clinton County. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. The name and address of the Reg. Agent is C T Corporation System, 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. Purpose: any lawful activity.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

Schoharie Economic Enterprise gets new headquarters

The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. has a new home, thanks to a donation from the Bank of America. The economic development agency announced the move to 287 Main St. in Schoharie on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and marked the event with a ceremony led by Assembly Member Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, SEEC founder and Chairman Thomas Putnam and Executive Director Julie Pacatte, Schoharie Mayor Lawrence Caza, Schoharie County Board Chair William Federice and David Cornell, president of Albany/Hudson Valley Bank of America.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
State
Delaware State
Washington Post

Days dwindle to precious few for Wendy’s at key D.C. intersection

We appear to be only days now from the last meal, literal and symbolic, at a well-known eatery at one of the better-known Washington crossroads. “We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

Why there might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The third round of child tax credit payments will reach the homes of 60 million children on Sept. 15, CBS News has reported. The child tax credit payments are a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Star

Judges say Buffalo mayor shouldn't be on November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's name should not appear on the November ballot, according to state and federal appellate judges who ruled against his efforts to occupy an independent party line following a loss in the Democratic primary. The four-term mayor said he will continue his reelection...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Star

NYPA gets high rating for COVID safety

The New York Power Authority has been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating at its facilities for its operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address the ongoing COVID-19 environment and broader health and safety-related issues into the future. according to a media release on Thursday, Sept. 16.
NORTH BLENHEIM, NY
Daily Star

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ...

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) The Delaware County Electric Cooperative, Inc. is hiring a full-time Chief Financial Officer. Send a letter and resume to: Mark Schneider, DCEC, PO Box 471, Delhi, NY 13753 or hand deliver to 39 Elm Street in Delhi no later than 4 pm, Thursday, 1/2/2020. The CFO provides financial and administrative leadership to the Cooperative, including being a key member of the management team working closely with the CEO/General Manager, the Board of Directors, the DCEC Finance Committee and other DCEC staff. CFO is accountable for all aspects of financial management of the Cooperative including, but not limited to, maintaining accurate and timely financial statements, conducting associated analysis and reporting and advising the CEO/General Manager on key financial matters. The position is also responsible for the direct supervision and operation of certain "back office" areas of the Cooperative, including billing, customer service, payroll, benefits administration and other operational areas as determined by the CEO/General Manager. Supervisory responsibilities include day-to-day coaching, performance reviews, and progressive discipline. Salary commensurate with qualifications and experience. For job descriptions and more information visit http://www.dce.coop/content/job-openings. DCEC is an equal opportunity employer and provider, and complies with all federal and state laws.
DELHI, NY
Daily Star

Upstate hospital staffing 'crisis' feared as vaccination mandate nears

ALBANY —At Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, administrators are trying to fill 219 vacant jobs, 85% of which are for positions providing direct care to patients. But administrators say the labor shortage could soon become even more challenging to handle due to a looming mandate that forces all New...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Star

Another COVID death, triple-digit cases reported since Monday

The number of new COVID cases continue to rise in the area with 154 new cases and another death reported over the past two days. Otsego County reported its 67th death on Tuesday, and 57 new cases reported since Monday. There have been 5,248 total cases reported since the pandemic began, with 167 active cases as of Wednesday. Eight county residents are hospitalized, according to Otsego County Public Health. The county has a 5.7% seven-day positive case rate.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

Notice is hereby given that th...

Notice is hereby given that the Village of Richfield Springs will hold a Planning Board Meeting on Thursday October 21 at 7PM in the Public Library Memorial Room, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY

