Joan Laporta says that Sergi Roberto’s contract extension at Barcelona is all agreed and is just waiting for a signature from the 29-year-old to make it all official. Roberto is into the final year of his current deal but is expected to renew for another two seasons. The 29-year-old is also set to join fellow captains Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets in taking a salary reduction.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO