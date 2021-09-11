CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weatherford, TX

PUBLIC NOTICE Weatherford Co...

Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

Weatherford College is accepting competitive sealed bids for WELDING EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES #SB-03-22. Bids will be accepted in the Purchasing Department, Weatherford College, 225 College Park Drive, Weatherford, Texas 76086, until 3:00 p.m., Central Standard Time, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Information may be obtained from Toni Martin, CPPB, Assistant Director of Purchasing, at tmartin@wc.edu Weatherford College reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all auction bids and to waive any technicalities.

marketplace.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Weatherford, TX
Weatherford, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Park#Public Notice#Auction#Sb#The Purchasing Department#Central Standard Time#Cppb
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy