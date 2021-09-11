Explore 5 Feature Flag Best Practices

So you just bought an instrument and you want to become intimately familiar with the kind of music you can make and break with it. But that doesn’t mean your roommates, loved ones, neighbors, etc., need to get to know it as well. Enter the practice amp, a smaller, more portable, quieter, and in many cases more kind and forgiving version of a traditional amp. This is your essential tool for learning, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced musician. Besides being less cumbersome than regular amplifiers, many practice amps include unique features like analog inputs for jamming along to backing tracks and headphone outputs for completely silent play. Because they’re also significantly lower in wattage than traditional amplifiers, practice amps consume less power, making them an all-around better choice for every day playing purposes and portable use like busking and performing in small spaces. If you need a flexible solution for playing bass, keyboard, guitar, and other amplified instruments that’s less likely to generate noise complaints, here are our picks for the best practice amps to sharpen big riffs in small spaces.

