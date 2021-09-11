CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore 5 Feature Flag Best Practices

 7 days ago
Feature flagging is a lifesaver that can support novel workflows useful to the modern methodologies. An excessive number of feature toggles means that there is a growing number of code paths. To avoid that, turn to this practice only when it seems logical and always repurpose the existing features if possible. Feature toggling lets you deploy code fast and with the least disruption. But when your experiment comes to an end, it’s time to wipe the slate clean to avoid further chaos.

hackernoon.com

makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Brainstorming Techniques for Exploring Productive Ideas

Effective ideas can improve the productivity of the project during its progress. However, the best ideas only come from structured brainstorming. Maybe you are going through the process of brainstorming for new project ideas. When brainstorming, you should adopt scientific approaches if you don't want to make yourself or your team exhausted.
Synthtopia

AE Modular Synth Explorer Ultimate A Full-Featured Modular For Learning Synthesis

Ahead of Superbooth 2021, Tangible Waves has introduced the AE Modular Synth Explorer Ultimate, a fully-featured modular synthesizer, designed primarily for educational purposes. The AE Modular format is a new modular format that’s designed to be relatively inexpensive. While it’s Eurorack-like, it uses rubber-stamped faceplates and patch-wires for patching, eliminating...
zoom.us

Best Practices for Elevating Your Internal Virtual Events

As more organizations move to a hybrid work model, engaged, satisfied employees are key to an effective hybrid workforce. To keep such a dispersed workforce connected, many organizations are engaging employees through interactive virtual events. However, the challenge is creating internal events that both on-site and remote employees can enjoy...
#Flagging#Methodologies#Workflows
Is this New macOS Dock the Answer to Virtual Collaboration?

Remotion is a virtual office that puts your hybrid team right on your desktop. Charley is currently located in Chicago, Illinois, but used to work in San Francisco at Google. He says his team is highly distributed and motivated to solve the problems of Remote work. He is looking forward to being able to go back into an office, but it won't look the same. He wants to be able to have meetings while in person without feeling like the remote teammates are left out.
10 Best Coding Challenge Sites For Beginners

The purpose of these websites is to help you test to what extent your programming prowess is by solving problems low to high. Exercism Practice website is home to thousands of exercises that you can practice in over 50 supported programming languages. CodeChef website is known as a non-profit educational organization founded by Direct, an Indian software company. CodinGame website helps you to actually play games while coding. HackerRank website is popular for people who want to improve their coding skills, but also gives you the opportunity to find a suitable job through competitions organized by companies.
How Shift-Right Testing Can Build Product Resiliency

In today's world of hyperscale applications, teams want to move fast and deploy new features to production as quickly as possible. Teams want to focus on getting features quickly into the hands of the end-user to learn about usage patterns and whether users like or dislike the feature. It is difficult to simulate all user scenarios in test environments and therefore developers prefer a quick feedback loop from production. Shift-right testing is an approach that facilities building this quick feedback loop. This articles discusses different ways to perform shift-right testing.
How a Beginner can Learn HTML in 4 Hours

Every webpage that you create will have at least a part of HTML involved in HTML. HTML is most commonly used with CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) for styling and JavaScript for added interactivity. Each web browser has its own built-in code/rules, that govern how it will behave. HTML5 currently does not allow the use of self-closing tags, ie., HTML5 does not. But, there are some tags that make use of “/” in order to effectively close out a beginning tag.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Popular Science

The best practice amps to hone your skills

So you just bought an instrument and you want to become intimately familiar with the kind of music you can make and break with it. But that doesn’t mean your roommates, loved ones, neighbors, etc., need to get to know it as well. Enter the practice amp, a smaller, more portable, quieter, and in many cases more kind and forgiving version of a traditional amp. This is your essential tool for learning, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced musician. Besides being less cumbersome than regular amplifiers, many practice amps include unique features like analog inputs for jamming along to backing tracks and headphone outputs for completely silent play. Because they’re also significantly lower in wattage than traditional amplifiers, practice amps consume less power, making them an all-around better choice for every day playing purposes and portable use like busking and performing in small spaces. If you need a flexible solution for playing bass, keyboard, guitar, and other amplified instruments that’s less likely to generate noise complaints, here are our picks for the best practice amps to sharpen big riffs in small spaces.
esri.com

Web accessibility best practices for Survey123 authors

Web accessibility is a spectrum. You will not find a one-click magic button to make all your online surveys fully accessible to everyone, but there are basic guidelines you can follow to make them more accessible. This blog introduces some best practices for Survey123 authors, so if you author online surveys, this is for you!
itechpost.com

UX Design Principles and Best Practices: A Simple Guide

You can spend millions of dollars on product development, but if the end-user just "doesn't get it" -- you're toast. And there's where UX (short for user experience) comes in. UX design is the field responsible for making sure a business' products can be used effectively by the target customer. And as a result, UX shapes how the entire business and brand is perceived. It's the difference between whether your customers walk away feeling accomplished or frustrated after using your product.
"I Write to Learn" Karim Fanous, VP Engineering @ strongDM

This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. Karim Fanous is a software engineer and VP of Engineering at strongDM. His latest article shed some light on the similarities between complex systems and the process/art of building software products. Outside of work he enjoys scuba diving, reading and more recently picked up writing. He tries to write an article every 2 weeks or so. Not necessarily looking to grow an audience, so he doesn't worry about followers or readership, although those are nice to have. Writing helps him to understand things better.
SPY

The Best Computer Chairs Designed for Long Hours

In 2019, the average American sat 6.5 hours a day, and the average American teenager sat eight hours a day. This was an increase of an entire hour per day since 2007, and we can only imagine the average has risen even more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the majority of these sitting hours are spent working, gaming or surfing the internet in front of a computer screen. That’s why the computer chair you own is so important. Investing in one of the best computer chairs for long hours can make the quarter of the day you...
Robb Report

Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

Good things really do come in threes—at least for Atlante Yachts. The Italian shipyard has just unveiled a trio of new explorer yachts dubbed the Classic Series. The semi-custom vessels aim to bring a touch of sophistication to the expedition class, combining sleek design with a steel hull hearty enough to venture into rough waters. The line’s three models—the Classic 30, Classic 33 and Classic 37—were all designed by Paolo Dose of the Studio VYD. Although each boat has its own distinct personality (which can be modified if necessary), there is a shared design language inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts....
TechCrunch

Tinder adds a new home for interactive, social features with launch of Tinder Explore

This shift could resonate better with a younger generation that may feel like traditional online dating has lost its novelty. Today, these users are turning to apps marketing themselves as places to meet new friends, while newcomers to the dating app industry are experimenting with other means of connecting users — such as with short, TikTok-like videos, as in Snack, or even audio, as in SwoonMe. For Tinder, these market shifts may have represented an existential threat to its own business. But instead, the company has doubled down on interactivity as being core to the Tinder experience, and as a means of maintaining its dominant position.
towardsdatascience.com

Data Scientist vs Data Analyst Best Practices

As someone who has worked in both professions, I have learned some best practices, processes, or tricks that have helped me to perform my job better. Working as a data scientist and data analyst have some similarities, as well as clear differences, which can relate to best practices too. In this article, I will be highlighting three best practices examples for each position. With that being said, keep on reading if you would like to learn a little about some of what I have learned so that you can apply it moving forward in your career, as well as if you are interested in hearing some of the best practices of each role in general.
