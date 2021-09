Due to the mask mandate and the reduced capacity restrictions in Northampton, Juke Joint Jazz has moved its Sept. 26 show at the Iron Horse Music Hall to Sunday, Nov. 21. “We are all hopeful that by then, enough people will have been vaccinated and boosted that the infection levels will decrease sufficiently for the show to take place under ‘normal’ circumstances,” the band said in an email. “Meanwhile, please get vaxxed and boosted and stay safe and healthy!”

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO