9/11: Remembering the brave heroes on United Flight 93

By Mark Wlaschin
thenevadaindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the better part of the last 20 years I would reflect on 9/11 through the lens of my job. By the fall of 2001, I was already a Marine Corps infantry sergeant deployed to the Mediterranean for six months aboard a US Navy ship. On September 11th, 2001 I was conducting peacekeeping operations in Kosovo. That first day was especially significant for me, not because I saw it happening live (I didn't actually see the videos for a few days because the remote location where I was located didn't have a TV), but rather because it was the first time I heard celebratory gunfire overseas as a number of foreign people celebrated our tragedy. For the next 17 years and until my 20-year career in the Marine Corps was completed, I would think back to that day and question if I was doing everything I could to protect our nation, to keep events like that from happening again.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Remembering the victims of Flight 93: What happened to the fourth plane on 9/11

When United Airlines Flight 93 took off from Newark, New Jersey at 8:46 AM on Sept. 11, 2001, it was late. The flight’s near-45 minute delay would prove to be pivotal. The four hijackers on board intended to crash the plane, which was bound for San Francisco, in the Washington, D.C. area, likely aiming for the U.S. Capitol or the White House.
Dallas News

Places in D-FW to remember our 9/11 heroes

Space on our Saturday editorial page is usually reserved for Three Cheers, a collection of reader comments about praiseworthy people and events in our community. Today, we would like to sound a more somber note of praise. On this day 20 years ago, terrorists took innocent lives at three sites:...
News-Herald.com

Victims, heroes in 9/11 attacks remembered in Eastlake

A strong breeze animated the Boulevard of 500 Flags in Eastlake Sept. 11. The timing was perfect for the flags to wave confidently in the wind. The city held its memorial service honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. “It’s good we all come together and...
New Castle News

Bush, Harris salute heroes of Flight 93 on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SHANKSVILLE – The heroes of Flight 93 were remembered Saturday for their courage in the face of terror, at a memorial built in their honor. Former President George W. Bush recalled visiting with family members of the passengers and crew – who fought back against hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001, and helped force that plane down in a Pennsylvania field, short of its likely target in Washington, D.C.
WATCH VIDEO | Remembering the Heroes of Flight 93

Scenes from the 20th anniversary observance at Flight 93 National Memorial. The heroes of Flight 93 were remembered Saturday for their courage in the face of terror, at a memorial built in their honor. Standing on the memorial ground where Flight 93 crashed 20 years ago, former President George W...
PennLive.com

Memories of 9/11: What it was like to meet the devastated families of Flight 93 heroes

A lot of people remember what they were doing the moment they first heard about the 9/11 attacks. For me, the default is what happened the previous night. Sept. 10 is my son’s birthday, and on that evening we were celebrating his 3rd. The pictures from that night show a little boy in a Steelers jersey with his cousins, blowing a noisemaker and opening a gift – a GI Joe.
Fallen heroes remembered during Shelby 9/11 ceremony

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Guard Saturday hosted a ceremony honoring Mississippi military service personnel killed in the War on Terror. The names of 80 service members from the Magnolia State, killed since 9/11, were read aloud at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. It was part of a...
KRON4

9/11 hero: Remembering Deora Bodley

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – 20-year-old Deora Bodley was intent on make a difference in this world and by all accounts she did just that on 9/11, says her mother Deborah Borza. After visiting friends on the East Coast, Deora was heading home to California. She was flying standby on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. But not before Deora and the other passengers heroically battled the hijackers and forced the plane down, saving untold lives.
New York Post

Remember not just the horrors, but the heroes of 9/11

Twenty years on, more than 7,300 days, and the images and stories can still bring you right back to that terrible day. But the 9/11 anniversary is, and always will be, a time to remember not just the horrors but the heroes. The moments of silence, starting at 8:46 a.m.,...
Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Remembering the fallen and the heroes of 9/11

One good turn deserves another. The thousands of good turns done on September 11, 2001, deserve the promise that our citizens will never forget those that died for them. The Brainerd VFW wants to thank the first responders who continue to put their lives on the line for us, and to all who help make this town and country safe.
southplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: On 9/11 remember those lost and the hero responders

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It is likely that you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing when you first learned of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people as al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four passenger jetliners. Two of those planes smashed into New York’s World Trade Center, causing the twin towers to fall. Another struck the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed into a western Pennsylvania field.
